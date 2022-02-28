GORHAM — A snowmobile driver suffered life-threatening injuries when his snowmobile struck a rock in one of three accidents that kept first responders busy Saturday in the Androscoggin Valley.
N.H. Fish and Game attributed two of the accidents to driver inexperience and the third to excessive speed.
Richard Conley, 51, of Norwood, Mass., was traveling west on Corridor 19 in Shelburne at about 3:15 when his snowmobile hit a rock on the opposite side of the trail. The impact ejected Conley and his snowmobile suffered significant damage.
Members of Conley’s riding group called 911 and EMS personnel from Gorham Fire and EMS responded, utilizing their Rescue Tracked UTV to transport Conley to an awaiting ambulance. He was transported first to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin and subsequently flown by a DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Lebanon with life-threatening injuries.
Fish and Game said evidence at the scene indicated that Conley was traveling at an excessive speed when he went over a rise in the trail and struck the rock on the opposite side of the trail.
Rescuers were called to Conley's accident only an hour and a half after responding to another accident on Corridor 19, this time in Gorham.
The first accident reported Saturday occurred at about 1:50 p.m. when Shane Davis, 36, of Stamford, Conn., lost control of his rental snowmobile.
The snowmobile traveled off the trail and rolled over, ejecting Davis and his passenger. The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported from the scene to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin by EMS personnel from Gorham Fire and EMS, using their rescue-tracked UTV.
Davis did not require any medical treatment.
Fish and Game said this was the first time Davis had operated a snowmobile and attributed his inexperience and the relatively icy conditions of the trail as primary factors in the crash.
Less than an hour and a half later, another crash was reported on Corridor 19 in Shelburne.
While the Conley rescue was ongoing, Fish and Game received a report of a third crash on Primary Trail 109 in Berlin at about 3:30 p.m.
Jacqueline Smith, 30, of Gloucester, Mass., was operating a rental snowmobile across York Pond Road when she accidentally pressed the throttle instead of the brake, causing her to lose control of the machine. The snowmobile struck a sign and flipped onto its side ejecting both Smith and her passenger. Smith suffered an unknown injury and was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by personal vehicle for assessment of her injury.
Her passenger was uninjured. This was the first time Smith had operated a snowmobile and Fish and Game said her inexperience and inattention were the primary contributing factors in this crash.
While Fish and Game officers were investigating the three accidents in the valley, they received a call of a fourth accident at the junction of Corridor 7A and Corridor 18 in Colebrook at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Two snowmobiles were reported to have collided but no injuries were reported and the parties exchanged information and will file their own crash reports.
Alcohol or drugs were not determined to be a factor in any of these crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.