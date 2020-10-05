BERLIN — Superintendent of Schools Julie King reported that while immediate issues with the HVAC systems in the two school buildings are being addressed, there are additional items the district faces with the systems.
The district has been working on a laundry list of items that needed to be repaired on the HVAC systems to allow school to open last month. While working through the list, the district purchased approximately 40 HEPA room air purifiers with filters to allow for the phased opening.
King told the school board Thursday night that most of the items on the list have been addressed.
She said a majority of the components on the HVAC systems are working but those that can’t be controlled with a computer are manually set to be open to bring in fresh air. With the weather getting chilly, King said, that needs to be addressed.
What’s left, she said, are the larger issues that will be more expensive to fix. King said the systems are old and many of the controls are at the end of their lifespan.
She said a team of engineers last week looked at the entire HVAC structure in relationship to the schools and will come up with a plan to fix the systems.
She said the district is looking at “some big money” to do the work but said the plan will include some energy savings measures, including solar panels, that will help to offset the cost. When the plan is ready, King said the engineer overseeing it will be happy to meet with the board to explain it.
King said the city officials are aware of the HVAC issues and she will be meeting with the city manager and mayor this week.
Board member Jeanne Charest suggested inviting the mayor and city manager to the school board meeting for the presentation.
Business Administrator Marion Moore said for the month of September there was an increase of 17,000 kilowatt hours at the high school over last year, which she attributed to the use of the air purifiers.
She estimated the added cost at about $2,000. The elementary school does not have many purifiers so there has not been a noticeable increase.
King said at the next school board meeting she will have a detailed enrollment report for the board.
