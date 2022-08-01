THOMPSON & MESERVE'S PURCHASE — A hiker found unconscious on Mount Washington on Saturday died despite efforts to resuscitate him.
N.H. Fish and Game said a 911 call was received at 1:15 p.m. from a group of hikers who had come upon a male hiker who was unconscious and not breathing on the Jewell Trail near the Gulfside Trail Junction. The hikers began performing CPR on the unconscious man.
Weather conditions were cold and windy with the high peaks and trails socked in by clouds. A rescue response was initiated with a call for volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and Pemi Valley Search and Rescue. In addition a call was made to the Cog Railway, which offered to provide a train to help relay rescuers up from the Base Station side.
AVSAR members used the Mt. Washington Auto Road to access the summit of Mount Washington and hiked down to the victim.
PEMI SAR members rode up the Cog Railway Train and hiked across to the victim.
Unfortunately, despite all efforts the hiker did not survive. The Good Samaritan hikers performed CPR for 40 minutes, but with no sign of life and with freezing temperature and high winds, resuscitation efforts were ceased. AVSAR and PEMI SAR members carried the body nearly a mile across Gulfside Trail to the Cog Railway where he was placed in the train and transported to the base.
The hiker, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family members, was hiking with his dog when he collapsed. The dog is safe and was taken down the Jewell Trail by other hikers and placed in the care of a local animal shelter until it can be re-united with family members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.