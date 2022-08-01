THOMPSON & MESERVE'S PURCHASE — A hiker found unconscious on Mount Washington on Saturday died despite efforts to resuscitate him.

N.H. Fish and Game said a 911 call was received at 1:15 p.m. from a group of hikers who had come upon a male hiker who was unconscious and not breathing on the Jewell Trail near the Gulfside Trail Junction. The hikers began performing CPR on the unconscious man.

