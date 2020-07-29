DUMMER — A public hearing to discuss the proposed realignment and reconstruction of 1.3 miles of Route 16 is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Dummer town hall.
The N.H. Department of Transportation is proposing to reconstruct a section of road from the Dummer/Cambridge town line north towards Errol and move the road 50 feet to the west. The project falls within the Thirteen Mile Woods scenic drive.
DOT Project Manager Jennifer Reczek said the proposed project is similar to one currently underway on Route 16 in Dummer, a short distance beyond the intersection of 110A. She said the reconstruction will improve the ride on a road that sees a higher than normal percentage of truck traffic.
Reczek said there are signs that the bank along the Androscoggin River is starting to fail and moving the road away will keep a more natural appearance to the river.
The estimated construction cost of the project is $6.7 million. If approved, the project would take place during 2022-2023.
Reczek said there are no structures along the corridor but said the realignment will fall within easements held by the Thirteen Mile Woods Community Forest. She said DOT will impact land owned by the town of Errol to establish a new right-of-way and re-establish the scenic byway along the new alignment.
Reczek described the project as challenging to design because of the different factors including the river, wetlands, existing easements and other constraints.
The hearing is being heard by a special ROW commission that includes Executive Councilor Michael Cryans, Paul Ingersoll of Berlin and Paul Robitaille of Gorham.
The town hall will open at 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 to allow the public and interested parties to inspect the plans. The hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Written statements and other exhibits may be submitted to the Chairman of the Commission, c/o Peter E. Stamnas, director of project development, N.H. Department of Transportation, PO Box 483, Concord, 03302-0483 up to the date of the hearing for inclusion in the official record.
