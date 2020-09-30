GORHAM — Selectmen agreed to hold a public hearing to consider restricting allowed uses in the OHRV parking lot on Route 2, west of town.
Town Manager Denise Vallee reported at Monday’s board meeting that state Bureau of Trails chief Chris Gamache informed her by phone that prohibiting OHRVs from being unloaded and loaded in the lot cannot be made without first holding a public hearing.
The board asked the state to adopt this prohibition believing that it would substantially reduce the number of ATVers who would use the lot and encourage them to use the two new Route 16 facilities: the parking lot adjacent to Eastern Depot restaurant and the trail access point, just north of the former B & M black trestle bridge over the Androscoggin River.
Bureau rules also do not allow any trail to remain open to only a limited number of users, Gamache explained. The selectmen had envisioned allowing ATVers who live in the surrounding neighborhood to continue to use the Presidential Rail Trail (Smitty’s Trail) that runs behind nearby residential houses, but not to provide access to others. But a trail is either open to everybody or closed to everybody, Gamache told Vallee.
In the meantime, signs are being developed and painted to provide directions to the new Route 16 trail access and parking lot, the chief said.
Gamache is leaving his post before the end of October to take a job in private industry, which could affect the hearing’s timing.
The Feb. 10 public meeting, held to hear the public’s view of a then-proposed and now-built new OHRV parking lot and trail access, was jointly hosted by the select board and the Bureau of Trails of the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Meanwhile, Fire Chief Philip Cloutier reported that in an effort “to keep something the same for kids,” carefully planned outdoors-only Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be offered by the town on Oct. 31, with rules based on his research and what Gov. Chris Sununu called commonsense reminders to help children and adults avoid spreading COVID-19.
The City of Berlin, however, has not finalized its plans. Once all plans are coordinated, Cloutier will post the information that Gorham families need on the town’s website. He would cancel these plans should the number of COVID-19 cases spike in the Androscoggin Valley.
The chief also discussed the Fire and EMS Department’s need to replace the 2012 Arctic Track Prowler HDX 700 UTV with tracks and some 1,500 miles of use before the snowmobile season begins. Absolute! Powersports NH at 461 Main St. appears to be the low bidder, with a conditional trade and municipal trade allowances, with a total net price of $23,296 for a new 2021 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Northstar Crew UTV, outfitted with camoplast tracks.
“This is a reasonable price, with a six-week lead time,” the chief said.
The selectmen voted 3-0 to pay for the purchase from the fire truck capital reserve fund. So far, Cloutier explained that he’s not been successful in securing grant or other monies to reduce the town’s cost.
“This purchase is for snowmobile emergencies and accidents,” he said. “We can usually get to ATV emergencies using a pickup. Gorham has more miles of snowmobile trails than ATV trails.”
The chief also reported that the department would stick with Verizon for its cell service rather than to switch to AT&T. His counterpart in Jackson arranged for him to try out AT&T phones to see if they provided better coverage in Pinkham Notch, but, unfortunately, that was not the case. He will continue to see whether better service could be secured by working with other stakeholders on Rte. 16, including Wildcat Mountain Ski Area.
The Gorham Designation Ceremony that will make the town an official Appalachian Trail Community has been set as an hourlong virtual celebration at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
An invite and Zoom link — tinyurl.com/gorhamceremony — are available on the town website. Special guests and speakers including emcee Vallee and other town officials, plus ATC Regional Director Hawk Methany, newly appointed WMNF Supervisor Derek Ibarguen (who worked on WMNF as a seasonal recreation employee starting in 1995), AMC archivist Becky Fullerton and retired WMNF forester David Govatski, with country music by Paul Cormier and Fleur de Lis.
No selectmen’s meeting will be held Oct. 12 because of the three-day weekend. The next board meeting is set for Oct. 19. The following one will be held Oct. 25, with the board likely setting the tax rate it will recommend to the state Department of Revenue.
The upgrades recently made to the camera and sound equipment that were recently installed in the second-floor town hall board room make watching these streamed meetings a lot pleasanter, many listeners have said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.