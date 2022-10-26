BERLIN — Halloween is right around the corner. Let us help kids have good Halloween memories with a few safety tips. Oh, and dress up in their favorite costume and get free candy!
Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups and/or with a trusted adult. Walk younger children to the door.
Have children carry flashlights or glow sticks to increase visibility. Reflective tape on bags and costumes also increase visibility.
Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid homemade treats from strangers. Wash and cut open fruit before eating. Parents, go through your child’s treat bag to make certain that what they eat is safe.
Be careful when crossing streets. Look both ways and make sure no cars are coming.
Use face paint or make up rather than masks, which obstruct vision.
Never accept rides from strangers and teach children to say, “NO!” in a loud voice if someone tries to get them to go somewhere, accept anything other than a treat, or leave with them. Tell them to try everything they can to escape, including yelling, hitting, and kicking.
Never go into a stranger’s house unless accompanied and approved by a parent.
For adults, make sure the path to your home is clear and well lit. If driving on Halloween night, use extreme caution. The children are excited and may not look both ways before crossing streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.