BERLIN — Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier won another two-year term as mayor with 905 votes, according to the unofficial vote tally released Tuesday night, defeating the write-in campaign on behalf of deceased candidate Robert Haynes who received 771 write-in votes.
Haynes, who had filed to run for the position, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19 and his name was removed from the ballot prior to elections on Tuesday.
There were 15 other write-in votes for other candidates in the mayoral race.
Grenier was attending the Coos County Commission meeting in West Stewartstown on Wednesday and could not be reached for comment.
In the race for city council, the four winners from Tuesday’s election are Robert Theberge with 946 votes, Lucie Remillard with 875 votes, Diana Berthiaume with 806 votes and Peter Morency with 738 votes. Other candidates who received votes included Henry Noel, 702; Steven Korzen, 675; Kathy Trumbull, 658; Timothy Donovan Sr., 417; Richard Laflamme Jr., 247; and Eli Clemmer, 57. There were also nine additional write-in votes for other candidates.
In the four-year school board race, incumbent Nathan Morin won another term with 876 votes to Mark Evans’ 767 votes.
Morin said, “It feels good to be elected by the people of Berlin again. I look forward to continue working with this board for the students, parents and staff of Berlin schools.”
For the three two-year school board positions, elected were Ann Nolin with 1,098 votes, Jeanne Charest with 906 votes and Eamon Kelley with 834 votes. Others who received votes include: Lori Korzen, 718; Jesstina Murphy, 667; and Mark Evans, 12. There were also eight votes for other candidates.
Nolin had this to say about being re-elected to the school board: “I’d like to thank the voters who came out to show support and all the volunteers who work the polls. Looking forward to the next two years so we can get our schools back to where they were before the COVID crisis. That is my main goal.”
Charest said: “I would just say thank you and the honor given to represent the people of Berlin on the board. However, that means we need to hear from people about their concerns, especially in these difficult times. My email door is always open at nhwoodduck@myfairpoint.net.”
Kelley said: “Thank you for all the support from the community. I am excited to get to work and excited to be a resource to the community.”
In other races, Robert Dumoulin, Gisele McKenzie and Linda Pivin were elected to three of the four open moderator positions, there were also 20 write-in votes for that position.
Berlin City Clerk Shelli Fortin said she would need to go back through the write-in votes to determine if anyone got more than one write-in vote; the highest vote-getter of those who were written in would also be a winner, assuming they take in the position.
There were four open ward clerk positions, with Jeanine McKenzie winning with 1,407 votes. There were also 30 write-in votes and Fortin will will review those votes to determine the three other top vote-getters.
There were 12 supervisor of checklist positions available, with eight candidates earning spots; the winners include Nancy Drapeau with 943 votes; Stuart Light with 748; Dino Amato, 713; Donald Bisson, 906; Jeanne Charest, 964; Ralph Collins, 643; Roland Croteau, 819; and Nancy Cusson, 962. There are 27 write-in votes, which will also need to be examined to determine if there are additional winners.
In the race for the four-year library trustee position, Steven Griffin won with 1,195 votes while Stuart Light received 55 votes and Shannon Lavertu received 20 votes, with 25 other write-in votes.
In the race for the two-year library trustee position, Yvonne Thomas won with 959 votes, Stuart Light had 471 votes, Debra Jane Ackerman had 180 votes and Shannon Lavertu had 14 votes. There were three other write-in votes.
According to Fortin, there were 1,809 ballots cast. There were 4,527 registered voters on the checklist when the polls opened Tuesday. Fortin said several people registered to vote on Election Day but she did not have the numbers of people who registered as of press time.
