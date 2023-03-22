Berlin resident Amber Bachner

Berlin resident Amber Bachner (left) is sworn in as a member of the Berlin Industrial Development Park Authority by City Clerk Shelli Fortin. (LISA D. CONNELL)

BERLIN — Eight public hearings will be held on April 3 on several resolutions to be read for the first time Monday night at the Berlin City Council meeting Seven of those resolutions are aimed at helping the police department in its public service roles.

Pending council approval, the individual resolutions would authorize the Berlin Police Commission to apply for and receive grant funds from: the N.H. Department of Justice for the Byrne JAG Grant for Fiscal Year 2024; the N.H. Department of Safety for the ongoing Law Enforcement Substance Abuse Reduction Initiative for FY24; from the N.H. Highway Safety Agency for Highway Safety Project Grants for FY24; Department of Safety for the State Homeland Security Grant Intelligence Liaison Officer Program for FY24; and from the N.H. Fish and Game Department, Law Enforcement Division for OHRV patrols for FY24; from the Walmart Community Grant Program; and the Department of Justice FY 2023 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act.

