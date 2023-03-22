BERLIN — Eight public hearings will be held on April 3 on several resolutions to be read for the first time Monday night at the Berlin City Council meeting Seven of those resolutions are aimed at helping the police department in its public service roles.
Pending council approval, the individual resolutions would authorize the Berlin Police Commission to apply for and receive grant funds from: the N.H. Department of Justice for the Byrne JAG Grant for Fiscal Year 2024; the N.H. Department of Safety for the ongoing Law Enforcement Substance Abuse Reduction Initiative for FY24; from the N.H. Highway Safety Agency for Highway Safety Project Grants for FY24; Department of Safety for the State Homeland Security Grant Intelligence Liaison Officer Program for FY24; and from the N.H. Fish and Game Department, Law Enforcement Division for OHRV patrols for FY24; from the Walmart Community Grant Program; and the Department of Justice FY 2023 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act.
The eighth public hearing also is a matter of safety, especially in winter weather. The city’s long trek for a new salt shed at the Public Works Department would be financially aided by $200,000 in funds from the Coos County Delegation. Pending council approval, Resolution 2023-11 authorizes the acceptance of American Rescue Plan Act funds from the delegation toward the design and construction of a salt shed.
Truck traffic caution
The city of Boston is known for warning truck, box truck and moving van drivers to stay off Storrow Drive, and the city of Berlin similarly now wants to give a heads-up to large delivery trucks to stay off Main Street. Large trucks should use the Route 110 truck route instead.
Talk of steering large delivery trucks off Main Street came during a city council work session discussion Monday night.
“There’s a reason we established that truck route,” said City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr.
A truck delivering paper and related supplies to Main Street business Smith & Town Printers LLC is not the concern yet a truck delivering goods to Family Dollar is, for example. The latter company’s delivery trucks can use a street other than Main Street and not block traffic, too.
“If you’re not going down Main Street, you better be going up on Route 110,” Warren said.
Financial plans
Budget discussions continue on Monday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the work session meeting room off city council chambers, with the city’s Public Works Division plan scheduled for review.
Councilors heard from Director of Strategic Initiatives Pamela Laflamme on the city’s IT (information technology) network and development-oriented BIDPA, as well as from Berlin Regional Airport manager Marcel Leveille.
Known commonly by its BIDPA acronym, the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority welcomed its newest member Monday night. Amber Bachner is now on the volunteer board. BIDPA runs as an enterprise fund of the city, a self-funding entity.
Councilor Peter Higbee served as acting mayor Monday night in Mayor Paul Grenier’s excused absence. All councilors attended the March 20 meeting except for Lucie Remillard, whose absence also was excused.
