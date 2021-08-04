LANCASTER — Meeting Friday, July 16, a Coos County grand jury returned 26 indictments against eight individuals.
• Russell Adjutant, 30, of 77 Main St., North Stratford, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to sell the controlled drug fentanyl, one count of sale of fentanyl and nine counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
• Kate E. Bran, 44, of 122 Sessions St., Berlin, was indicted on three counts of sale of the controlled drug fentanyl and two counts of possession of fentanyl and cocaine.
• Aaron W. Brown, 45, of 122 Sessions St., Berlin, was indicted on two counts of possession of the controlled drugs fentanyl and cocaine and two counts of selling fentanyl.
• Bridgette A. Chateauneuf, 33, of 39 Portland St., Lancaster, was indicted on a charge of possession of the controlled drug LSD.
• Ronald Cloutier, 55, of 28 Spruce St., Gorham, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct, alleging that he fired a Remington 9 mm firearm at the VIP Tires and Service building on May 12.
• Amber Flagg, 32, of 77 Main St., North Stratford, was indicted on a count of conspiracy to sell the controlled drug fentanyl and possession of fentanyl with intent to sell.
• Dale Leighton Jr., 21, of 19 State St., Groveton, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct alleging he recklessly operated his truck, veering it from side to side at a high rate of speed and flipped it over, seriously injuring two passengers including a minor.
• Victor Rich, 40, of 5 Birch St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of the controlled drug fentanyl with a previous drug conviction.
