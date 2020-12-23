By Edith Tucker
The Berlin Sun
GORHAM — If all goes as expected, the town of Gorham will receive on some $600,000 by year’s end that Gorham Paper & Tissue, LLC, owes in unpaid back taxes, plus interest.
Town Manager Denise Vallee delivered this welcome news as the final item at the Dec. 21 selectmen’s meeting.
Attorney Chris Hilson of Donahue, Tucker and Ciandella PLLC of Exeter had emailed her that afternoon, she explained, asking her for the exact dollar amount that the paper mill owed the town. The answer is $599,000-plus; with interest, the total tally is likely be around $600,000.
“This is the first time in my memory working for the town that the mill will be totally caught up,” Vallee said.
Chairman Mike Waddell beamed, but both other selectmen — Judy LeBlanc and Adam White — were attending remotely and could not be seen.
All knew what the hoped-for outcome was after Gorham Paper & Tissue filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 4: back tax payments to municipalities and Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District and the paper mill’s continued operation, employing over 100 people.
Earlier, the board voted unanimously to support the town in holding a conservation easement on 119 acres for the Gorham Land Company, the town’s largest landowner. Waddell said he had been asked by Howie Wemyss, former general manager of the Mount Washington Auto Road, who continues to consult on special projects for the family-owned company. The parcel is adjacent to both Moose Brook State Park and the Paul Doherty Town Forest, plus a lot owned by former Sheriff Gerry Marcou.
Waddell explained that the conservation easement will serve as mitigation for wetlands disturbance that took place some years ago when Stony Brook Road was developed. The town already holds a conservation easement for Gorham Land Company on 135 acres off the Glen Road.
This board meeting was available for public view on both Zoom and the streaming service that the town regularly uses. The agenda, available on the town website in advance, provided directions on how to access both platforms. Vallee has mastered running a Zoom split screen, so at-home viewers could see the budget sheets.
Town clerk/tax collector Carol Porter explained that 2020 has been “an absolutely horrendous” year with four elections and at least 1,100 more transactions than in 2019. Porter said that she had asked for a larger salary increase than the $2,500 — $1,250 as town clerk, and $1,250 as tax collector — that is listed on the proposed budget.
When Porter explained she had hoped for more, Waddell said that she would be the first up to meet with the board to discuss her request in nonpublic session at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 30. She is also proposing that either a part-time or full-time deputy clerk-tax collector be hired after town meeting so that there would someone learning the ropes against the day she steps down.
She and Vallee will soon meet to see if they can agree on an approach that will then be presented to the selectmen.
Porter explained that her office has two extremely slow, 10-year-old computers that cannot support Microsoft Office software, but that she is only asking to replace one.
She said townspeople were steadfastly pleasant when using the town hall’s outside window to complete their transactions in the warm weather months and are now patient as they wait, masks on, to enter the office, one by one.
“No one’s grouchy,” Porter said.
LeBlanc pointed out that revenues could drop from new-vehicle registrations. Many car manufacturers are allowing clients to extend their regular three-year lease for up to a year. This means that some customers will not have brand-new vehicles to register as expected; the highest fee is paid on new vehicles and each year they depreciate. Fewer townspeople bought marriage licenses during the pandemic. Fewer residents bought licenses for their dogs, but she was too busy to track down scofflaws.
Assessing Clerk Michelle Lutz was up next. Waddell said that he, Lutz, and the other selectmen would need to post a nonpublic session to negotiate scope of work, fees and to coordinate with assessor “Skip” Sansouci and KRT Appraisal. The mapping company the town uses has proposed digitizing the town maps that are online, Lutz said. These overlay maps are not in sync with the permanent underlying maps, apparently, and the company is willing to contract to do all the needed work geospatially, with payments made over 3 years. She assured the board she would have a very detailed revised proposal in hand by Dec. 30.
She seeks to buy two map racks, plus a new chair to replace a 15-year one that is near collapse.
Finance director Kathy Frenette presented the selectmen with the costs associated with a menu of options to consider for town employees except the unionized police department, including across-the-board cost-of-living adjustments of 1½ percent or 2 percent, two health insurance plans with tradeoffs, proposed dental plan; and longevity increases.
The board plans vote on any changes to its employee benefit package at next week’s meeting.
They also plan to ratify the police union contract.
The selectmen reviewed a proposed statement about holidays and any time off on Christmas Eve, but asked Vallee to make it very specific and easy to understand. Currently, only Thanksgiving is on the town’s holiday list as a two-days break for a single holiday. This year, Christmas Eve Day is a half-day holiday, starting at noon, followed by a full-day holiday.
The board tentatively agreed that the proposed 2021 legal budget should be the same as this year, especially since there are many appeals filed with the state Board of Tax and Land Appeals.
The Fourth of July committee is budgeted at $10,000 under the assumption that crowds will be able to safely gather by that time. This year the event was canceled. Next week, the board will review that request plus those a number of non-profit agency requests.
Fiscal Assistant Sue Bolash, who has worked for the town for 12 years, will retire soon. A replacement will be sought, and she has agreed to help train the candidate selected. In addition to her other duties, Bolash has always won kudos for being able to handle the town’s welfare office with compassion plus a detailed knowledge of the other available resources to which people on need can turn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.