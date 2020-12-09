GORHAM — Gorham Middle High School seventh graders recently wrote a letter to the United Nations Environment Program, expressing their concerns about the effects of deforestation on the Amazon Forest. To their surprise the students received a response from UNEP North American Director Barbara Hendrie thanking them for their interest.
The seventh grade social studies class taught by Daniel Herrick began a project examining the Amazon forest and the issues of deforestation. The Amazon covers 2.7 million acres in nine South American countries. The students were encouraged to use their critical thinking skills to examine all sides of the issue of deforestation.
The students looked at both the environmental impact of cutting trees as well as the economic impact. They researched their viewpoints and put together arguments and facts to back up their opinions.
Herrick suggested they write up those arguments in letters, which were then combined into in a legal brief and sent to United Nations Environment Program Executive Director Inga Andersen.
In the brief, the students pointed out that 80 percent of animals live in the Amazon including 427 mammal species, 1300 bird species, 378 reptile species, more than 400 amphibian species and “probably many more that we don’t even know about yet.” The students said the Amazon is also home to 2,633 endangered species including the Orinoco crocodile, the Magdalena River turtle, the giant otter, the Glaucous macaw and the Amazon river dolphin.
“Each and every animal that lives on this planet helps keep our ecosystem balanced. With less trees we lose animals that live there and animals that eat those animals. With all of those animals gone then our ecosystem will be off balanced,” the brief stated.
The brief said 25 percent of all our drugs are made from plants and animals that live in the rainforest. One of several examples cited is a vine named Cat’s Claw, that is used to treat arthritis, stomach ulcers, inflammations, dysentery and fevers. Cutting trees and the resulting deforestation will hurt the production of live-saving drugs include future ones that could cure cancer.
The students said the Amazon is “considered the lungs of the Earth,” with every tree producing 260 pounds of oxygen each year. If deforestation continues, the brief said less oxygen produced means the air in this country will not be as clean.
“People don’t think about how much we will lose if this logging keeps up … If we keep cutting trees down like we are, soon there will be nothing but buildings. Just keep this one thing in mind when you cut down trees: There is no Earth 2,” the letter concludes.
Herrick said that some of his students thought the letter was a useless exercise and that “no one would be interested in what some kids from northern New Hampshire would have to say.”
Much to their surprise, the students received a response from Hendrie.
“Congratulations on already taking important steps to protect nature. Youth are at the forefront in demanding more action to address ecological crisises,” Hendrie wrote.
Hendrie said deforestation and fires are a harsh reminder of the environmental crisis facing the world. In addition to being home to a rich variety of animals, plants and insects, she said the rain forest also combats climate change and buffers the impact of floods and storms. They provide, she said, shelter, jobs and security for people.
“Sustainably managing the Amazon and other forests will be critical to reverse the damage already done. Thank You for joining us in these efforts,” she concluded.
