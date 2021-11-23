GORHAM — Freshmen students at Gorham Middle High School will be tackling the lack of fresh local produce as their community solutions project this year.
Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) teacher Shannon Wydra said the community solutions project is something students do each year as part of their STEM program. She said the idea is to have problem-based learning be part of the curriculum for the program and to give students and opportunity to brainstorm various community problems and potential solutions to those problems and then work up their proposed solutions.
Wydra said last year her class’ project was on lost and missing hikers, a project that they also submitted as part of a contest Samsung puts on every year.
Samsung’s program, called Solve for Tomorrow, is an annual competition for students in grades 6-12 that encourages them to share their STEM project ideas for a chance to win prize money. Winning schools can win up to $100,000 in prizes for their respective schools out of about $2 million that Samsung gives out.
Wydra said the community solutions project is a regular part of Gorham’s curriculum and the contest is simply an extra motivator for students, who have the opportunity to get their projects recognized by a large multinational corporation.
“During the colder winter months people in our community do not have access to fresh local produce," Wydra said. “Only 10 percent of adults in the U.S. consume the amount of fruits and vegetables they need for a healthy diet. Seventy percent of the produce we consume contains pesticides. Much of our ‘fresh’ produce travels over 3,000 miles before it arrives in our community, much is not even grown in the U.S.
"Agriculture pollution is having a negative impact on our environment. The use of fossil fuels to grow and transport produce contributes to the introduction of pollution into the environment. On average, just one delivery truck produces 404 grams of CO2 per mile! That means that a truck traveling from California, where much of our produce is grown, to New Hampshire would emit over 1 million grams of CO2.”
Wydra said her students will design and build a solution to assist the community in growing produce. She said students will use the engineering design process to make a way for local people to either grow their own produce at their residence or create ways to grow larger amounts of produce to distribute locally.
“This will cut down on the emission of CO2, and help our local residents lead a healthier life,” Wydra said. “Students will investigate how to use renewable energy as a power source and use that knowledge in the creation of their solution that is maintained using only renewable energy.”
Wydra said her students will investigate how to grow produce indoors using renewable energy without using pesticides. Students will also speak to local growers to learn more about local agriculture.
“We will conduct research into ways indoor produce can be grown,” Wydra said. “We will experiment with growing produce in multiple indoor environments including aeroponics, hydroponics and soil. The information gathered from these experiments will help the students determine the most efficient way to grow produce. The students will learn how to utilize renewable energy as a power source and what renewable energy will be most efficient for their project. At the conclusion of their research into renewable energy and plant growth, they will design and build a prototype of a way to easily grow produce indoors during our harsh winter months.”
Wydra said the project is designed to give people living in harsh environments where traditional outdoor agriculture is not feasible a way to grow and have access to local produce.
“Our solution will improve the community by improving the health of our citizens while also decreasing the environmental impact caused by shipping and agriculture pollution,” Wydra said. “The production of local produce will increase the amount of people consuming higher quantities of vegetables. The produce grown using our solution will not be exposed to pesticides, resulting in healthier produce.”
Wydra said the project’s goal would be to grow produce indoors using only renewable energy and no pesticides.
“At the end of the project students will have successfully constructed a prototype that will make growing produce indoors easy for the winter months,” she said. “Students will conduct smaller experiments and presentations throughout the project to demonstrate their learning. The final prototype will be produced using the engineer design process. A successful project will result in the production of produce grown indoors using the students' solution.”
Wydra said projects of this kind are more beneficial to students than having them simply sit in class and work from the standard curriculum. She said it gives them the opportunity to learn the real-world implications of the work they do in the classroom.
The Berlin Sun will continue to follow the student's progress as the project develops.
