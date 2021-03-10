GORHAM — Moderator Doug Gralenski sped through the annual town meeting in 50 minutes on Tuesday in the Gorham Middle High School gym.
The meeting started at 7 p.m. Fifty-seven voters registered for cards that facilitate easy tallies. Six-foot distancing, face mask wearing and hand-sanitizing were required.
Aimee Bousquet sang the National Anthem, and everyone joined in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Gralenski called Town Report cover artist O’Brien “Ben” Murphy up to the podium to accept the community’s thanks for his spirited and colorful rendering.
Judy LeBlanc was announced as the winner of the contested selectman’s race, winning a second term with 115 votes in the contest with Reuben Rajala who garnered 83 votes.
Abigail Evankow was the top planning board candidate with 126 votes; Reuben Rajala was the second-top vote-getter with 112 votes; Earl McGillicuddy, lost a close race with 107 votes. Two seats on the board were open.
All five proposed zoning ordinance amendments passed.
Planning Board chairman Paul Robitaille was pleased by their passage, pointing out that he believed that the town would benefit by gaining greater flexibility.
Article 7 passed unanimously with the town voting to raise and appropriate the budget committee’s recommended amount of $4,095,397 for the general municipal operations: General Government, $914,918, Public Safety, $1,761,237, Highways, Streets, Bridges, $889,353, Municipal Solid Waste/Recycling, $267418, Health Purposes, $1,950, Welfare, $18,540, Recreation, Parks, $193,124, Patriotic Purposes, $7,150, Conservation Commission, $250, and Debt Service, $41,457.
Nearly every one of 42 articles passed unanimously, with only Article 9 passed over.
Only a couple of questions were asked. One citizen inquired as to whether or not new bullet-proof vests were going to be bought for members of the Gorham Police Department and were assured that they were.
A voter asked whether it would be likely that Mount Carter and Clay Brook Drives would be repaved in the upcoming year. Department of Public Works head “Buddy” Holmes replied that he expected he would consult with town manager Denise Vallee about whether they should be on the town’s project list.
Select board chairman Mike Waddell took the time to explain the importance of passing Article 28 which proposed changing the purpose of the existing River Maintenance Expendable Trust Fund.
A new definition would allow dredging, riverbank stabilization, planning, grant-writing, and administrative costs for Flood Control work to be carried out, he said. The last time remapping was done, errors were made. This time, however, USDS and FEMA and other agencies are planning to work with the town to ensure that old berms, dikes, and flood defenses are not only documented but also maintained and improved.
“This could be huge for the town,” Waddell said.
A two-thirds vote was required, and a unanimous vote was received.
