GORHAM — A midyear Norwich University graduate will soon be sworn in as the seventh full-time member of the Gorham Police Department, if all goes as planned, Police Chief Adam Marsh told the select board at its first 2022 budget work session on Monday, Dec. 6. The chief said she will attend the N. H. Police Academy in January 2022.
Despite this expansion, Marsh is seeking $2,000 less in the coming year than in 2021, which is the second under a three-year union contract.
Selectman Adam White said he is not in favor of adding another officer, pointing out that Gorham has more officers than any other town in Coos and spends more money on policing and dispatch than its counterparts. White acknowledged that both chairman Mike Waddell and vice chair Judy LeBlanc favor the expansion.
“I would go to eight officers,” Waddell exclaimed, noting that when the chief was hired in 2019 the Gorham Police Department was close to disintegration in a revolving-door situation.
Although there are six officers on the roster, Waddell and Marsh said this year there have been unavoidable illnesses and absences, that at times have resulted in less than optimal coverage.
Marsh also said that unlike Colebrook, Lancaster, and Whitefield, Gorham is part of the larger population center that makes up the Androscoggin Valley. He also listed certifications and services he would like to offer, ranging from having a detective, ability to do accident reconstructions, updating town codes, public relations, youth diversion services, and drug interdiction. “I understand your frustration, Adam,” Marsh said.
The G.P.D.’s 2017 cruiser will be retired, and a new one bought and outfitted. Four new ballistic vests will be acquired to replace those that have “aged-out” after five years of use.
Earlier this fall, Fire/EMS Chief Phil Cloutier gave the board a range of costs to allow the town’s Emergency Medical Services to offer in-house nighttime ambulance coverage. Monday night’s presentation included an analysis, including time of day and response lengths, of all ambulance emergency runs and transfers since 2017. Cloutier’s proposed 2022 budget includes adding nighttime staffing from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. that’s designed to cover 80 percent to 85 percent of night calls.
Each shift would employ two full-time employees, made up of a mix of paramedic and EMTs for a projected cost of $164,361. Most shifts would employ a paramedic at an annual cost of $62,234, with benefits included, and an EMT at an annual cost of $51,064, including benefits. A couple of shifts would use two EMTs, the chief said. “Response time delays can have a negative effect on patient outcome,” the chief said. Now someone who is at home has to be summoned to the station, often out of a sound sleep. Cloutier said it is increasingly difficult to count on volunteers. “We owe the residents and visitors of Gorham, Randolph and Shelburne the best possible service,” Cloutier said.
Town manager Denise Vallee said the chief himself responds to many nighttime calls, which he admits leaves him unable to completely fulfill his other duties.
“The mental health and physical well-being of our full-time employees has been negatively affected as we continue to respond to many of the nighttime ambulance calls,” the chief said. “Although the current system has worked for many years, it is not sustainable with the decline in the number of EMS providers.”
Insurance payments and transfer revenues will not cover all the costs of improved service, Cloutier said.
The chief has had a successful grant-writing track record and anticipates needing to find more blocks of time in which he can undertake short-term rental and other inspections as well as school and other public facilities. Marsh is also working to secure permanent access to an important fire pond in the Stony Brook area that has become problematic.
Assessing clerk Michelle Lutz presented the Assessing and Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustment budget. Waddell pointed out that her duties are in flux, making 2022 a transitional year for her. This is possible because former French teacher Victoria Hill, now a part-time assessing department employee, is taking over many of her duties. Lutz will become a data and property value expert, who will focus on current sales in this town of 2,700 residents. The town has signed a five-year contract with George “Skip” Sansoucy to handle all commercial assessments as well as any that are appealed. Lutz will be able to accompany that firm’s personnel to become familiar with that key part of the town’s tax base.
Also listed is KRT’s $50,000 assessing contract to update values.
Waddell pointed out that the board is looking to add more members and alternates to the ZBA and urged interested residents to submit their names to the town manager.
Finance Director Kathy Frenette was on hand at the meeting because she has worked with all department heads to ensure that consistency is the norm.
After the select board has finished its review, the elected budget committee will begin its work.
