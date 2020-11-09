GORHAM — Gorham Paper and Tissue filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last Wednesday and at the same time agreed to sell its assets to Behrens Investment Group of New York. Local officials said they have been told Central National-Gottesman, Inc, will ultimately be the new owners.
The asset purchase agreement calls for Behrens to pay $8.75 million for GPT and its subsidiary, White Mountain Tissue. Behrens will serve as what is called a “stalking horse bidder” in the proposed auction and has agreed to provide, subject to the bankruptcy court’s approval, financing to allow GPT to keeping operating through the bankruptcy proceedings. The stalker agreement calls for the purchase to close by the end of the year.
Other bidders will have an opportunity to submit higher and better bids for the assets. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware Monday ruled it would hold a hearing on Nov. 19 to consider bidding procedures.
Behrens and GPT declined to comment on the connection between Behrens and CNG but Gorham town officials said they were told CNG is the buyer. CNG is one of the world’s largest distributors of pulp, paper, newsprint, tissue, and plywood. It is a fifth generation family-owned business described as the fifth largest company in New York with revenues of $6.2 billion in 2019, according to Wikipedia.
“We are very optimistic based on what we know so far," explained Mike Waddell, chairman of the Gorham board of selectmen. "This company has a great reputation, and we are hopeful for the future.”
Waddell and Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee said the prospective buyers meet with town officials on Oct. 26 and checked out town services, including water and sewer. They were told that CNG has been involved with GPT for many years as the broker who set up the conversion of the paper from full rolls to the finished product. Vallee said CNG officials explained that they intend to clean up the mill property, infuse much-needed capital, increase energy efficiency, and tear down old buildings that are no longer used. Then they want to entice other manufacturing businesses to come and operate on the excess acreage they no longer use. The mill sits on 60 acres along the Androscoggin River.
In court documents, GPT describes the bankruptcy filing as in the best interest of the companies and its creditors. It reported debts ranging from $50 million to $100 million.
Included in those debts are $438,930 to the town of Gorham, $172,010 to the city of Berlin, and $247,464 to the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse and Disposal District. Berlin and Gorham officials said they have been assured the new owner expects to assume those payments. But smaller vendors are not likely to be paid.
“We commend Behrens for its interest in the Gorham mill. We are optimistic that Behrens’ efforts will have a positive impact on the state of New Hampshire and the local community,” said the Bank of N.H. and the N.H. Business Finance Authority, who are lenders.
“Through this process, the mill will be positioned for success and remain an integral component of the North Country economy. We believe the Behrens team brings the vision and resources to make it happen,” said Benoit Lamontange, the state’s North Country Industrial Agent.
Purchased in 2011 by the Lynn Tilton and Patriarch Partners, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reports Tilton used money from her three Zohar collateralized loan funds to do so. The funds owe more than $1.7 billion to their backers and went bankrupt in 2018. The Journal said GPT is the second company that was part of Tilton’s portfolio to file for bankruptcy as part of an effort by the Zohar funds to collect what they are owed.
Court documents indicate significant marketing efforts were undertaken by GPT in the months prior to filing for bankruptcy. Before filing, GPT contacted 211 potential buyers, executed confidential agreements with 71, and entered into advanced discussions with at least eight potential buyers.
(Reporter Edith Tucker contributed to this story)
