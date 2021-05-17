The non-profit Northern Forest Center awarded recreational grants under its Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative to two towns that border the city of Berlin. The towns of Gorham and Milan are both focusing on their town/community forests, hiking and other non-motorized sports, in addition to ATVing and snowmobiling.
Gorham, which was recently recognized as the state’s second Appalachian Trail Community, was awarded $40,000 to build and install visitor kiosks on high-use trails, to build new parking for Androscoggin River sport access on Howland Avenue, and to complete a branding and signage plan.
Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee said she is extremely pleased that Gorham is one of 11 communities and organizations in New Hamsphire, Maine and Vermont that the Northern Forest Center selected to help by awarding grants designed to improve outdoor recreation opportunities for both residents and visitors.
“This grant enables us to improve several vital, non-motorized recreation locations in Gorham and to strengthen our long-term pride of place,” she said in a prepared statement. “Outdoor recreation is vital to Gorham’s present and future economic development; we are a trail community for all. This ‘wayfinding’ work adds to the collective momentum of building sustainable trail accessibility and promoting stewardship of Gorham’s natural resources.”
Right now, Vallee explained, tourists driving through town on Routes 2 and 16 might have no idea that major trailheads are located here that would give them access to U.S. Forest Service trails onto the White Mountain National Forest.
Last week the selectmen met with Androscoggin District Ranger Josh Sjostrom to discuss their concerns about parking and property ownership of these four trailheads.
Few visitors would also likely be aware that the town has a multi-modal recreation path that provides strollers and cyclists a pleasant way to reach the diverse amenities located in its walkable downtown.
The town of Milan received a $26,000 grant from the Northern Forest Center to complete both a hiking trail started by fifth-graders at the much-acclaimed Milan Village School and a wildlife viewing platform, to construct a 2-mile loop trail on a newly acquired property and to install four information kiosks in the Milan Community Forest.
“The Town of Milan and its community forest is so excited about this grant,” Milan Community Forest Committee chairperson George Pozzuto said in a prepared statement.
Pozzuto is a retired former U.S. Forest Service Androscoggin District ranger.
He said after years of concentrating on assembling sufficient acreage to create the community forest, “it’s now time to implement projects to make that land accessible for our residents and visitors. This grant provides the support we need to make that a reality."
He continued, “Without this grant, we would likely have needed to wait a few more years before providing these kinds of recreational opportunities on the Milan Community Forest.”
Northern Forest Center Vice President Joe Short said, "This year’s funded projects — three in New Hampshire, two in Maine and six in Vermont — include all kinds of trail development, from accessible community trails to mountain biking and an arts trail, as well as beginner-level ski jump hills, mountain-biking skill-development parks, visitor information kiosks and a safe crossing program."
The program is an initiative of the Northern Forest Center in New Hampshire and Maine and offered in partnership with the Northeastern Vermont Association and NEK Collaborative in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. The Northern Border Regional Commission supports this initiative.
Rich Grogan, executive director of the Northern Border Regional Commission, said in a prepared statement, “For the second year in a row, this unique partnership has identified crucial projects in our region that support what those of us who live here have known for a long time, that this is the place to recreate outdoors and to build a business that enables outstanding experiences for returning visitors and new friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.