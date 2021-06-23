GORHAM — Gorham American Legion Post 82 members participated in flag retirement ceremonies Sunday, June 13, in advance of the observance of flag day on June 14. The ragged and faded United States flags were collected from the flag box on the town common and brought to the Legion post for proper disposal.
Post Commander Craig White and members Dave Saucier, Warren Ingram and Bud White performed the ceremonies in the legion post parking lot with a few members of the public, Al Costine, Beverly Adams and Rachel Hebert, in attendance.
The first original American flag was adopted by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1775.
President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation establishing June 14 as flag day in 1916, and in 1949, National Flag Day was established by Congress. Flag Day celebrates and recognizes the Stars and Stripes.
The United States Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8k states: “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Every year veterans organization across the country perform a flag day ceremony and burn the dilapidated and no longer useful flags in a dignified manner.
