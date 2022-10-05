DUMMER— Fund-raising efforts are underway for two local men seriously injured in an accident on Route 16 Saturday, Oct. 1.
According to state police, Kevin Daley of Groveton and Gary Bilodeau of Dummer were driving motorcycles on a benefit ride when a Ford Mustang traveling south collided with the two motorcycles. A third motorcycle was involved but was not struck by the vehicle.
Daley and Bilodeau suffered serious injury and were transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. The driver and passenger of the other motorcycle sustained minor personal injury.
The driver of the Ford Mustang, Ronald J. Hamel of Milan, was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated. Hamel was bailed and released from the hospital after being treated for non-life threating injuries.
State Police, Berlin Police, Milan and Errol fire and EMS personnel responded to the accident which was called in shortly before 4 p.m.
Due to the severity of the crash, the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit responded to the scene and assumed the lead of the investigation. Route 16 was closed to traffic for a period of time.
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. All aspects of the crash remain under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to the crash are asked to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at (603) 223-8993.
A Go-Fund Me page has been set up for the Daley and Bilodeau to help the family with travel and medical expenses. The Main Street Bar and Grill in Berlin has announced it will hold a benefit spaghetti dinner to raise money for the two motorcyclists.
