DUMMER— Fund-raising efforts are underway for two local men seriously injured in an accident on Route 16 Saturday, Oct. 1.

According to state police, Kevin Daley of Groveton and Gary Bilodeau of Dummer were driving motorcycles on a benefit ride when a Ford Mustang traveling south collided with the two motorcycles. A third motorcycle was involved but was not struck by the vehicle.

