BERLIN — Former District 1 State Sen. John Gallus of Berlin has endorsed state Rep. Erin Hennessey’s candidacy for his former seat.
Hennessey, of Littleton, defeated incumbent Sen. David Starr in the primary and is running against Rep. Susan Ford (D-Easton) for the state Senate in District 1 seat.
“Erin Hennessey is absolutely the right person to represent the North Country in the N.H. Senate and I am happy to give her my full endorsement, “ said Gallus. “Living where we do is different than anywhere else in the state.
"We face unique challenges and have different concerns than a lot of the communities in southern New Hampshire. That’s why we need a senator that understands our challenges and has the ability to be a strong voice for us down in Concord.
"The last thing that District 1 needs is someone that is going to spend their time bending to the will of their party leaders or the special interests. Rep. Hennessey has never stopped working for the North Country. She will always put the needs of her constituents first — just look at her work on Expanded Medicaid, leading efforts to support our biomass plants, and supporting the expansion of net-metering.”
“I know that Erin will do a great job for the North Country in the State Senate, just as she has done in her time as a State Representative. I look forward to casting my vote for her on Nov. 3,” Gallus said.
“It means a lot to have the support of a true North Country legend like John Gallus,” said Hennessey. Sen. Gallus dedicated his life to working for the people of northern New Hampshire and I hope to follow in his legacy if I am elected to the Senate. He knows that we live in a special place and that our community needs someone to stand up and fight for us. I will be that person.”
John Gallus represented District 1 in the New Hampshire Senate from 2002-12. He also served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives from 1996-2002.
