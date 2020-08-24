By Edith Tucker
Berlin Sun
GORHAM — Two neighboring towns of Gorham and Shelburne are supporting a state application for a Forest Legacy grant to buy conservation easements in their respective towns that would keep nearly 5,000 acres of the Gorham Land Company as a privately-owned working forest.
The Forest Legacy Program of the U.S. Forest Service promotes the use of conservation easements, which are legally binding agreements that transfer a negotiated set of property rights from one party to another.
The 4,881-acre Androscoggin Valley Corridor project, as its been dubbed by sponsoring non-profit organization The Conservation Fund, includes three tracts in Gorham totaling 3,851 acres (Pine Mountain, Cascade Mountain and Mascot Mine) and a single tract in Shelburne (Bald Cap) totaling 1,030 acres, including Giant Falls and the summit of Middle Mountain.
The Gorham selectmen voted unanimously at their Aug. 19 meeting to endorse the project that would “permanently protect these lands (to) guarantee public access and sustainable timber management,” as they stated in the letter they signed following the vote.
The Shelburne selectmen voted on July 22 to sign a letter of support for the project. The town’s conservation commission voted on July 8 to support the project, allowing the two boards to submit a joint letter.
All four tracts are valuable not only for their timber but also for other associated attributes, said Sally Manikian of Shelburne, The Conservation Fund's New Hampshire and Vermont representative.
There are 34 miles of riverbank frontage, including the Moose River, Androscoggin River and Mascot Pond, plus numerous brooks and streams.
There are 8.5 miles of boundary with the White Mountain National Forest and the Appalachian National Scenic Trail (known as the A.T.).
There is critical supporting habitat for the Mascot Mine hibernaculum — the state’s largest — that’s home to all of the state’s bat species, including the federally threatened northern long-eared bat and state endangered eastern small-footed, tricolor and little brown bats.
There are currently 24 miles of recreational trails: hiking, biking, walking and snowmobiling, including the former A.T. alignment of the Mahoosuc Trail, and the Pine Mountain and Peabody Brook Trails.
There are 1,711 acres of N.H. Fish and Game Wildlife Action Plan Tier 1 and 2. Group I forest soils make up two-thirds of the project.
“The federal Forest Legacy Program is administered by the state of New Hampshire; that will be the applicant and would hold and monitor the conservation easement,” Manikian said. “If the application is successful, the funds would go to the state for the project costs, including easement and transaction costs for 75 percent of total project costs.”
The state’s Forest Legacy application will likely seek between $1.6 to $1.7 million with a funding application date of either 2021 or 2022. The 25 percent balance would be raised from other sources: philanthropies, foundations and state sources, including the state Department of Environmental Services.
Local taxpayer dollars will not be tapped.
Congress created the Forest Legacy Program as part of the 1990 Farm Bill to help protect environmentally important private forestlands threatened with conversion to non-forest uses.
The Secretary of Agriculture is responsible for its development and administration. The U.S. Forest Service, in cooperation with states and other units of government, is responsible for the program’s implementation. States have been granted the authority to establish criteria for their programs within the framework of the national program to help address specific needs and goals of their state.
The town of Gorham already holds a small conservation easement on Gorham Land Company’s land.
In 2006, the Gorham selectmen accepted a conservation easement on a 135-acre parcel owned by the Gorham Land Company, known as Jack-knife Field off the Glen Road.
The easement designates that the area is to be maintained in its natural condition, permitting no excavation for sand or gravel, no building, no off-road-vehicle use (although a snowmobile trail would be accepted), no roads other than the current access for the Pine Mountain tower or temporary roads for logging. Tree harvesting would be permitted under the supervision of a qualified forester.
The Conservation Fund and Manikian played key roles recently in helping to develop plans and secure funding from the USDA Forest Service’s Community Forest program and other sources that added the 2,020-acre Tinker Brook parcel to the Gorham Town Forest, bringing its total acreage to 5,666 acres without spending any local tax dollars.
The Mahoosuc Land Trust, working with The Conservation Fund’s staff in Maine, has initiated the Shelburne Riverlands Project, designed to conserve 853 acres of riverfront and wildlife habitat, including 22 islands, along the Androscoggin River.
No local tax dollars are being sought to fund the $1 million project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.