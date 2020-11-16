Fire heavily damages Berlin house

BERLIN — An accidental fire, caused while cooking, heavily damaged a house at 812 Kent St. on Saturday but the owner escaped without serious injury.
Berlin Fire Chief James Watkins said the department received a call at 6:13 p.m., and duty Capt. Roland Berthiaume responded to find heavy fire coming from the side entry of the two-story house. Berlin Police at the scene reported that the occupant had safely gotten out of the building.
A general alarm was issued and off-duty personnel responded including the chief. The crew advanced hose lines to the right side of the house to get a quick knockdown. But due to mechanical issues with Engine No. 1, the crew could not make entry.
Engine No. 4 was set up as the attack fire engine. Once the bulk of the fire was extinguished on the outside of the house, the crew entered the building to extinguish the interior fire.
Firefighters remained on the scene until 8:31 p.m. to extinguish any hot spots. The house incurred heavy smoke, water and fire damage.
The chief said the home owner was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital as a precautionary measure.
City records show the house is owned by Jean Arsenault Jr.
