Executive Council Candidate Joseph Kenney

The next two years on the New Hampshire Executive Council are going to be critical. The North Country needs a strong voice on the Council in Concord.
I believe my state experience as being a 14-year state legislator (both House and Senate), a five-year Executive Councilor, a local selectman and retired veteran sets me apart from my opponent.
As always, constituent service will be my top priority, and for the past two years while out of office, I have been providing assistance in helping District 1 citizens. Additionally, I have remained engaged with the important issues of the area.
The key for the area councilor is to know and to understand the state budget: both general and capital. Your councilor needs to advocate for district health care, infrastructure, educational and economic development funding. I will work with our local legislators and policy makers (regardless of party) to support local efforts. If elected, I will be the one to tell Concord to look North.
The Executive Council will be left with confirming a new State Supreme Court Justice which has been vacated for over a year because of Washington-style partisan politics on the council. I want to end the bickering on the council and work for the people of New Hampshire.
I support the North Country recreational community and our local manufacturers who create jobs. I have listed 50 accomplishments on my website: kenneyfornh.com, and my positions are there to view. We need to keep jobs!
I want to make it clear I support our men and women who are in public safety and I believe in law and order.
The Executive Council will have to confirm at least 10 new judges in the next two years, a possible new attorney general, a new commissioner of education and many board and commission positions that are expiring. I will work with the governor and council to get the most qualified people and advocate for North Country people to serve in these positions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented the state with difficult challenges for our public safety, job market, schools, senior center populations etc.
If elected, I will work with our public health officials, the governor’s office and other commissioners to assist in stabilizing this pandemic and to work with various programs handed down through the CARES Act.
We as a state continue to fight the opioid crisis and as I have done in the past, I will support the efforts for drug and alcohol prevention and treatment programs.
Additionally, we in state government need to be mindful to support mental health and disability programs that need funding to help our most vulnerable citizens.
I support a permanent N.H. Food Bank warehouse in the North Country to help feed people and I will actively seek funding and ask for the governor’s office for help in this effort.
I want to reinstate the Ray Burton Internship Program that was lost the last two years.
Let’s put people above politics and parties. I would be honored to have your vote on Nov. 3.
