Once again Joseph Kenney and Michael Cryans are competing for the executive council District 1 seat.
The two first ran against each other back in 2014 in a special election to fill the seat after the death of long-time Executive Councilor Raymond Burton.
Kenney won the seat in the special election and went on to win in the general election in 2014 and again in 2016. But in 2018, he was defeated by Cryans.
Both men were asked to write about their background and why they choose to run. Here is what they wrote. — Barbara Tetreault
