EPA overseeing cleanup of Hillside property

BERLIN — The federal Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the cleanup of the Lavoie property at 640 Hillside Ave. and site preparation is underway to allow the removal of contaminated soils.
EPA On-Site Coordinator Tom Condon briefed the city council Monday night on the history of the site and the process to mitigate the risk to the environment and to public health. The site was owned by Robert Lavoie, who lived there until his death in 2011. Starting sometime in the 1950s, Condon said Lavoie reportedly operated an unregistered junkyard on the 1.4-acre property. While there is a house on-site, the property is mostly wooded. The city discovered the junkyard in 2004 and the state Department of Environmental Services ordered Lavoie to cease operations and clean-up the property. By the time of his death, Lavoie had removed the waste material, including 55-gallon drums, small containers, and lead-acid batteries. Investigations of the site last year by DES and the EPA found areas with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and lead contaminated soil that were above levels of concern. There are three main areas of concern: one containing approximately 20,000 square feet of soil contaminated with high concentrations of both PCBs and lead; one with about 500 square feet of soil with moderate levels of PCBs; and a third area with about 10,000 square feet of soil with elevated levels of lead.
The action plan is to remove the contaminated soil, going down to a depth of 3 feet. The site will be backfilled with clean material. Condon said there is a possibility the EPA may install a cap.Work has started at the site and for the next couple of weeks will center on clearing trees and brush and creating an access road. The excavation will start in mid-October and the schedule projects work will shut down during the winter months and be completed in the spring of 2021.
Darriel Swatts, community involvement coordinator for the EPA, said abutters were notified by mail of the work on the site. He said he can be reached at (617)-918-1065 or cellphone (857)-329-3740.
