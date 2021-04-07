As our community has navigated this event I am continually struck by the resourcefulness, resilience and supportive nature that is on display across the Androscoggin Valley. As a part of a team of local leaders, I have witnessed the compassion and dedication that went into every decision This can-do attitude is what I want future generations to remember. We were faced with incredible challenges and we pulled together to get through them all. We will always be stronger together.
COVID Reflections: SAU 20 Superintendent of Schools Daiv Backler
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Senate panel hears extending Stand Your Ground law to vehicles
- Outage forces cancellation of city council meeting
- Jennifer Stewart No. 1 in Real Estate Transactions
- Woodburn’s Trial Witness Accuses AG of Hurting His Reputation
- Bill to extend PPP deadline to May 31 signed into law
- Hassan gets a sweet treat and meets with firefighters in Berlin Tuesday
- Jason Robie: Perfectly peaceful Paonia
- Seventeen arrested on drug charges as part of cooperative law enforcement effort
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Berlin Sun Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Berlin Sun eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Nestle sells Poland Spring to private equity firm
- Pursuit ends in strawberry field in N. Conway
- Carole Baskin received death threats
- Kennett High forced to go remote rest of week
- Mahoosuc Land Trust closes on Riverlands project
- Trump-branded hotel planned for Intervale Motel site
- Conway selectmen say yes to July 4 fireworks, parade
- Sununu: Schools must return to full-time in-person learning
- Walgreens, Hannaford now offering vaccine
- DOT hearing on intersection: Roundabout or light?
Images
Videos
Commented
- Robin Heather: Relocate migrants to North Conway to expand multiculturalism (7)
- Larry Day: I will never accept the results, Faux Joe is illegitimate president (6)
- Trump-branded hotel planned for Intervale Motel site (5)
- Robin Heather: Report out-of-state vehicles that are coming here (4)
- Planners to discuss Intervale hotel complaint today (3)
- Michael Kerins: With Biden riding high, nothing for right to talk about but Seuss (3)
- Walter Davis: Comments by Trump suggest he needs another senility test (3)
- Tele-Talk question: Is it too early to relax COVID-19 restrictions for travel and business? (2)
- Molly Ricker: Treating alleged rapist as a sports star exacerbates rape culture (2)
- Jule Steiner: Shameful illegal immigrants get better treatment than veterans129 (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.