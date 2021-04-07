Great question, and not easily answered. Emergency preparedness starts in our homes, as individuals and families in the community, and it is governed by our values, morals, and belief systems.
Through education, compassion, caring, and understanding we are best able to support each other. It would be important for future generations to know about our community response, the importance of maintaining communication — organizationally and community-wide, transparency was key, and that we were all in it together — sleeves rolled up doing what was needed to help our neighbors.
The Androscoggin Valley Workgroup was at the center our community's success. We were able to share knowledge and supplies across specialty areas, helping each other to translate individual experiences into something that could help the next person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.