CONWAY — The opportunity for girls from Kennett to play on a cooperative high school team with Berlin-Gorham, defending state champs, has fallen by the wayside due to safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The co-op, which was approved by the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association last May, will be dissolved for the season.
“We asked if we could have a waiver this year. The NHIAA said no, you can't do that,” Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter.
“What we actually have to do is dissolve the co-op this year,” he said. “We were hoping it would be a little simpler than that, but the NHIAA is making us formally do that. So we have submitted a request to dissolve the co-op with the idea that we would just restart it next year.”
Carpenter added: “We've talked with both Gorham and Berlin, and they're on board with that as a move for safety this year," with the schools noting that "us having to send our kids up to another school is just another possible point of exposure.”
The Conway School Board, Berlin School Board and Gorham, Randolph and Shelburne Cooperative School Board all approved the idea of a cooperative team last winter. The final step was the classification vote, which the NHIAA approved. It was a two-year agreement.
Three girls — sophomore Grace Murphy, and freshmen Tessa Capozzoli and Lucy Girouard — skated on the KHS boys’ team last winter, which played in Division III and had 18 members. The team was named co-champion after reaching the finals against Berlin-Gorham only to see that game not played and the rest of the season canceled due to the pandemic.
None of the three girls is skating for Kennett this winter.
Murphy, who is now a student at the Holderness School in Plymouth, plays on the varsity girls’ hockey team there.
Michael Lane, head coach of the Kennett team, has 15 boys out for the program this winter. No girls signed up to play for the Eagles.
To participate in the Berlin-Gorham cooperative team would have cost the district approximately $1,000 per athlete to pay for ice time and equipment. The Kennett girls would have had to travel through Pinkham Notch to practice and play their home games in Berlin’s Notre Dame Arena. The players were would also have to find their own method of transportation to Berlin.
Kennett had the most girls on its team last winter in Division III, while Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes, John Stark-Hopkinton and Monadnock-Fall Mountain each had one girl on their boys’ teams.
Carpenter, Lane and Athletic Director Neal Weaver all supported the move for a cooperative team.
“We believe it is in the best interest of the female athlete,” Carpenter told the Conway School Board on March 9. “(Weaver and Lane) look at the biggest thing being a more equitable opportunity for the girls to compete with female athletes. .
He added: “They both think that is an opportunity to grow women’s hockey in the valley, where the ultimate goal would be someday that we don't need to be in a co-op, that we'd have enough girls that are participating in hockey that see that there is an avenue for them to play high school hockey and not just having to join a boys team.”
Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini also supported the cooperative.
“I've driven through the Notch a few times myself, and sometimes in bad conditions, and if it's really bad, I just don't do it. But sometimes I just drive through slowly. I'm more concerned that if I had a daughter about some 6’4” 250-pound guy slamming into her, than I would driving through the Notch because you can’t control that as much. So anyway, again, I'm not a hockey fan, but I very much totally in favor of equity in sports.”
Carpenter, who was the principal at Berlin before coming to Kennett this past school year, said the idea of a co-op with Kennett had been discussed in Berlin “by multiple parents for a couple of years.”
This would have been the first cooperative sports team Kennett was involved with.
“I think it's a little bit different than anything we've done because we don't have any cooperative teams right now,” Carpenter said. “It looks different and it's easy to say because it looks different maybe it's not in the best interest, but I've really have weighed this a lot.”
Girls’ ice hockey was sanctioned by the NHIAA in 2009 and grew to 16 teams last winter, with half of them being cooperative school district teams.
Berlin-Gorham is scheduled to open its girls’ hockey season Jan. 16, when the Mountaineers host Bedford at Notre Dame Arena at 2 p.m.
The Kennett boys are slated to see the puck drop on their season Jan. 13, when Belmont-Gilford comes to Ham Arena for a 6:30 p.m. contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.