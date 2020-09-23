BERLIN — After months of discussion, the city council voted 6-3 Monday night not to take ownership of the former N.H. National Guard Armory on Riverside Drive.
The state stopped using the armory this spring and offered it as surplus property to the city.
“I just don’t see a need for the city to take on another building. It makes very little sense to me,” said Mayor Paul Grenier.
Grenier said he understood the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority discussed taking over the property for industrial development and rejected the idea.
Councilor Mark Eastman called the armory “ticking time bomb,” noting the environmental reports indicate there is a lot of asbestos in the building that has not been mitigated. Furthermore, he said the state has restrictions on how you can renovate a building under those circumstances.
There was almost no support on the council for moving the Berlin police station to the armory as proposed by Berlin Police Chief Peter Morency and the police commission. Grenier said the city has spent $75,000 to $80,000 over the past two years on a heating system and office renovation at the current police station. Given that investment by the city, he said he certainly did not support moving to the armory.
Members of the council reported public sentiment opposed moving the police station out of the heart of the city to the armory near the city line. Councilor Roland Theberge said several constituents suggested if the city had to move the police station, the former Brown School would be a better location.
Councilor Lucie Remillard said she disagreed with the majority. She said she felt the city should accept ownership, winterize the building for the winter, and put it on the market next year. Remillard said she believes there are small industries that would be interested. She said the city would gain by getting the property on the property tax rolls and adding jobs. She said winterizing the building would not cost the city much and suggested the city could take possession after the state has winterized it.
She said she agrees that moving the police station there is not in the city’s near future. But she said the building is solid and no one knows what the next few years will bring.
“I just think it would be a shame to let it go,” Remillard argued, pointing out that the state is willing to give it to the city for free.
Councilor Mike Rozek said if the city owns the building, it can control who goes in there. He suggested the armory is an important property for the city to oversee.
Councilor Peter Higbee said he would love to see a for-profit business buy the building but said he does not believe the city has to be agent to make that happen. He noted BIDPA tried hard and spent money trying to find a buyer for the former Woolworth property at 121 Main St. in the heart of the downtown but was unsuccessful and the city is now facing the cost of demolishing the building.
Voting to accept ownership of the armory were Councilor Remillard, Rozek, and Denise Morgan. Grenier and Councilors Higbee, Theberge, Eastman, Russell Otis, and Diana Berthiaume voted against it.
Grenier thanked the council for its work on the issue and said the discussion had been good.
Built in 1957, the armory sits on 3.25-acre site on Route 16, across from the Androscoggin River. The main building is 20,608 square feet in size. There are two smaller buildings on the property — a 4,000-square-foot metal storage building constructed in 1988 and a 115-square-foot metal hazardous waste shed, built in 1992.
