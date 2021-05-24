BERLIN — The city council was scheduled to meet Monday night to review and decide on 41 applications for property tax abatements. Without an acting board of assessors, the task of approving or denying abatements application falls upon the city council.
The city council last week heard from Monica Hurley of Corcoran Consulting Associates, the firm the city hired to do both the assessment and the abatement applications. Appearing via Zoom, Hurley explained the abatement process and how her firm has handled the applications for abatements. In their abatement applications, she said taxpayers must cite one of three criteria — data, comparable market sales and the level of assessment.
For each application, Corcoran provides a report, describing the property, the taxpayer’s argument for an abatement, her firm’s findings, and a recommendation on the assessed value.
Hurley said the city received 109 applications, representing 1.5 percent of the total number of properties. At the May 17 meeting, she provided the council with 31 applications that her firm has completed.
City Councilor Lucie Remillard said she would like more time to review the reports before voting on the recommendations.
Mayor Paul Grenier asked Hurley if she was looking to have the council vote that night.
Hurley said the city has until July 1 but reminded the council that it has to pay interest on any refunds.
Grenier noted many of the recommendations called for abatements so he suggested the council meet on May 24, which it normally would have off as the fifth Monday of the month.
Hurley added another 10 to the list so the council was scheduled to review 41 applications.
Normally the board of assessors would vote on approving or denying the applications. But Grenier asked for the resignations of the entire Berlin board of assessors two months ago after the state Board of Tax and Land Appeals ruled the members acted improperly in granting abatements to each other. He has not yet nominated replacements so the responsibility falls to the council.
The city hired Corcoran to review the abatement applications since the firm performed the citywide assessment and was familiar with the city.
Bridge work over budget
City Manager James Wheeler reported the only bid for repairing the Mason Street bridge came at $564,385 or 70 percent higher than estimated.
HEB Engineers had estimated the Phase 1 work at $282,974. In part the lack of bidder interest in the project is due to the fact the work has to be done when Central Rivers shuts down its hydro dam for its annual shutdown and there is no water in the canal.
If the project is not completed during that three week period in September, the contractor is assessed damages of $1,000 a day until the hydro dam is up and running. Steel and concrete pricing is also unstable at this time.
Wheeler said the project went out for bids three times and received no bidders the first two times. He said the city enticed R.M. Piper to submitted the one bid the city received in this latest bid round.
Wheeler said the city had budgeted money $150,000 in the budget and planned to use $206,000 in leftover funds from a recent construction loan to cover the cost. Now they need to come up with another $200,000. He said they can cut about $60,000 off by delaying the painting until another time.
Councilor Russ Otis asked if the bridge qualified for the State Bridge Aid Grant program.
Wheeler said it does not because it is considered a reconstruction and not a replacement. He said the city sent the project to U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.), who had asked communities for infrastructure projects. But it turned out the Phase 1 work did not qualify because it has previously been put out to bid.
“It’s a necessary expenditure,” said Grenier, noting the bridge is heavily used.
Councilor Mike Rozek asked if the bridge would qualify for the State Bridge Aid Grant program by replacing some of the steel with concrete supports or replacing the bridge.
Wheeler said he didn’t know. He noted it would expand the project and might allow it to qualify for some of the federal stimulus money as well. He said he would investigation the idea.
The city has been approached by several members of the state’s Congressional delegation about money that may be available for infrastructure project as a result of the American Rescue bill. The council stressed that after the Mason Street bridge, extending water and sewer on Route 110 to at least the entrance to Jericho Mountain State Park tops the list. A decision on those funds is not expected, however, until late fall.
Other business
• The council voted unanimously to reject a proposed three contact with AFSCME 3421 representing office workers, the assistant fire chief and chemists at the sewer department.
Grenier said the issue centers around a change in health insurance providers that would move the city from small group to large group status at a cost of $377,510 over the three years.
• The council vote to send a letter to the N.H. Liquor Commission on behalf of Aaron and Pamela Thorneberry. The couple are planning to open a bistro at 151 Main St. that will serve sandwiches, soups, smoothies, protein shakes and ice cream during the day. From 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m. it will turn into an upscale cocktail lounge and the couple are seeking a liquor license.
Grenier said he met with the couple and they are renovating the entire building. One side is their ProBody Warehouse vitamin supplement shop and the other side will be the new Main Street Affair.
“These people are hard workers,” the mayor said.
• The council holds its public hearing on the budget this Wednesday, May 26 at city hall starting at 6:30 p.m.
