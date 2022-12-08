Council talks tax deeding process, ensuring its legality, timing
BERLIN — City council members Monday night responded to questions and comments about the city's taking of properties for nonpayment of taxes.
The discussion follows the recent news of the city's taking of a multi-family apartment building at 185 Park St. and the subsequent eviction of tenants, one of several properties taken for back taxes this year.
The talk about residential properties in Berlin now under city ownership because their owners did not pay overdue property taxes and the resulting evictions of some tenants proved a highlight of Monday night’s City Council meeting.
City officials explained the tax deed dates as required by law at the Monday night city council meeting, answering questions posed later in the meeting by at least one resident critical of the process.
Criticism of the process of tax deeding occupied both sides of the public comment coin at the Dec. 5 meeting and recently on local social media posts: Coos County residents upset that some tenants in non-owner-occupied rental properties were being evicted during winter’s approach, and other residents critical of negative comments some people have made about city government leaders and governance.
Comments from both groups have erupted on social media, with virtual finger pointing on Facebook sites.
Resident Maureen Nolin eluded to this in her public comments as did resident Lori Korzen, although neither woman mentioned the social media posts, and yet the virtual postings led to comments made to the council in person on Monday night.
“It’s being said that you could have waited until warmer weather,” Nolin said, directing her comment to Mayor Paul Grenier.
Grenier deferred the question to City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr. Once a property is deeded or marked for city acquisition, city officials ask that the tenants leave with a timeline to do so.
“We could not put off the deeding process until 2023,” Warren said.
“I’ve heard a lot of comments that you are heartless and with no soul,” Nolin said, speaking individually to several councilors.
“I just don’t find any of you heartless,” Nolin continued, adding that she has witnessed two of the rental sites under an eviction notice being in a bad landlord situation. It’s hard to move, she said, and with the evictions, even harder.
Warren recapped the tax deeded property situation as of Monday night: Fifty-one properties — not all were tenant-occupied buildings, some were land and an empty building — were placed on the tax deeded list. Twenty properties out of the 51 had tenants living in them. Nine out of the 20 occupied rental properties paid the back taxes to again claim building ownership.
Meanwhile, some of the tenants who must find a new place to live have been helped by the city’s Health Department, led by director and health officer Angela Martin-Giroux.
“We’ve assisted folks with trying to get rental properties. We steer people to the resources out there,” said Warren. “We work as diligently as we can.”
Ultimately, he said, the responsibility lies with the landlord.
Another woman spoke of the malicious comments about city officials on a social media site, saying remarks regarding the tax deeding by the city "creates a greater divide."
People helping one another is what the focus should be, she explained.
"This is the Berlin that we know and love and that is the Berlin that we want to foster," she said.
Tax deeding is done annually, said Warren.
A property is deemed at risk of city seizure if nonpayment of taxes has occurred over three years. Property owners are notified by mail over this time period of past due taxes, including the intent to take control of the property. The city only has owner information, not who lives in a property. And, the city is not prepared to be a landlord for a tenant.
“Once the city acquires a property, if it is vacant, we secure it; if it is not vacant we then move to remove the occupants. Once vacant, the property will be secured,” Warren wrote in an earlier email to the Sun. “During this period, the prior owner can repurchase the property by paying all taxes, charges and fees due.”
Korzen cited the confusion of the timeline: If a property owner didn’t pay taxes in 2017, why is it tax deeded and the property seized in 2022?
“I totally understand if a landlord doesn’t pay, if they don’t pay they don’t deserve the property. I get it, I’m right there with you,” she said.
The city cannot wait for a warmer-month eviction. The onus may fall on the tenant or renter to check at a town or City Hall if a landlord is current on property taxes owed to a municipality before they rent or during their tenancy.
The COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020 prompted a moratorium on tenant evictions. That moratorium has since been lifted. The tax deeding resumed. The tax deeding of 2022 must be completed in 2022.
“We could not put off the deeding process until 2023,” Warren said.
A property owner whose property is taken has three years from the city’s retention or seizure to repurchase it if all back taxes and associated fees are paid. Interest accrues at 12 percent. A penalty is assessed for a non-owner-occupied property.
The city could put up for sale a tax deeded property after the three years has passed.
“It’s highly unlikely that the majority of these parcels would sell for anything near what is due because of the condition and location,” said Warren.
Councilor Mark Eastman asked if a seized property might have to be demolished after it is physically inspected.
Yes, that may happen, Warren told him.
If so, grants to defray demolition costs would be sought, said Assistant City Manager Pam Laflamme. Laflamme also is the city’s director of strategic initiatives.
