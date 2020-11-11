BERLIN — The city council Monday night heard two hours of testimony both for and against an emergency mandatory mask ordinance with emotions strong on both sides. In the end, a slight majority of the approximately 50 residents who spoke favored requiring people to wear masks in public places.
The council put off a decision until Monday’s meeting to allow the proposed ordinance to be revised to make it clearer and to get an opinion from Police Chief Peter Morency on a fine structure. But a majority of the council indicated it favored at least a non-binding resolution with some strongly advocating for an ordinance.
Opening the video hearing, Mayor Paul Grenier said the council wanted to hear input from the public. He noted that some groups and people had submitted written testimony.
Other councilors said they had received phone calls and comments individually over the week.
Arguing for the ordinance was the medical staff from Androscoggin Valley Hospital and the Coos County Family Health Services board of directors.
The AVH staff pointed out that in the past two weeks there have been more positive cases of COVID-19 in the North Country than in the previous seven months. The letter said the Centers of Disease Control has scientifically confirmed the benefit of wearing masks.
The medical community spoke about the collective urgency it feels to protect Berlin citizens who already live in a county with the shortest length of life and least healthy behaviors statewide.
Speaking for the CCFHS board, Guy Stever said wearing a mask is an important means to protect first responders and health-care workers as well as individuals. The community, he said is on the cusp of a worsening spread of COVID-19 and wearing masks will become more important as we head into the holiday season.
“This is about protecting the most vulnerable among us,” said CCFHS CEO Ken Gordon.
Debra Thornblad said her mother died in May and she couldn’t go and see her because of the coronavirus. She pointed out there are a lot of older residents in the city with pre-existing conditions.
“It seems like such a small thing,” she said, advocating for the ordinance.
Attorney Ted Bosen said he supports a mandate, and despite what some may say, the council has the authority to enact one.
“It is legal,” he said.
An employee at the Millyard Lounge urged residents to think about the impact of the virus on others including restaurant workers. Two employees at the restaurant tested positive last week and after closing down, the restaurant is now only doing take-out orders.
Matt and Jennifer Bowman, of White Mountain Café in Gorham, said they require anyone entering their restaurant to wear a mask.
“A mask is a minor inconvenience. A mask mandate can slow community spread, and help keep businesses open,” they said. The pair noted they have children in Berlin Middle High School.
But others strongly opposed a mandate, arguing it violates constitutional and individual rights. Others challenged the effectiveness of masks and said the scientific evidence does not show that wearing one reduces transmission.
Tiffany Hale argued that no mask mandate is necessary. She said her daughter was born premature and many contagious ailments were dangerous, even deadly to her daughter. She said, however, that she never expected the community to disrupt their lives to protect their daughter. Instead, she took personal responsibility and stayed home, avoided crowds and refrained from eating out and having guests over. Hale said businesses already have the authority to require people to wear masks.
Peter Galinis called the idea of a mask mandate “absolutely ridiculous” and illegal.
Rev. Kyle Stanton encouraged people to work hard to follow the guidelines put out by the CCC but said he could not support the mandate. Stanton said he thought the measure would create division and pit people against each other. He said he preferred to work harder to educate people.
Jarrod Woodard said he moved to Berlin because he wanted to live in the “Live Free or Die” state. He said he opposes the ordinance, calling it an abuse of power. Woodard said it will also put police in the difficult position of having to enforce it.
Stuart Light asked the council to show where the public has delegated to the council to right to impose such an ordinance.
“Absent such delegation, any imposition on the public (mask-related or otherwise) is attempted tyranny — and will be viewed and treated as such,” he wrote.
In the council discussion that followed, Councilor Mike Rozek said he did not support the ordinance as written. He said he thought a 90-day period for the ordinance to be in effect was too long and said he would like the council to revisit the ordinance every two weeks. He also asked if the council could act by resolution.
Councilor Russ Otis said the majority of the community already wears masks and he opposed an ordinance as just too divisive.
Councilor Lucie Remillard said she could go with a 60-day period but said she didn’t think the council wanted to revisit the issue every two weeks.
Councilor Peter Higbee said he is convinced from his research that masks work to reduce the spread of the virus. He said the council should take a leadership role in creating a unified approach to help each other.
Councilor Mark Eastman said he thought 90 days was too long and questioned whether someone outside walking or driving their car would be required to wear a mask.
Diana Berthiaume said she felt the language in the ordinance needed to be clarify and she said would like the ordinance to sunset at the end of the year unless the council renews it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.