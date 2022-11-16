BERLIN — Add another “P” to the proverbial three P’s of a classic marketing mix for the success of a business. Along with price, product and promotion, don't forget parking — and plenty of it.
The city council last week opted to ask the city's Traffic Safety and Transportation Committee to review the need for parking and the peaceful co-existence of Gold House Pizza Shop and Northway Bank near Mechanic and Main streets, after receiving a letter from the shop owner.
The upcoming review, prompted by a letter to the Berlin City Council by Eleni Koxarakis on behalf of her husband Tony Koxarakis, also is aimed at improving business-neighbor relations. Tony Koxarakis is the proprietor of Gold House Pizza.
Eleni Koxarakis’ letter begins: “I am aware of the difficult situation as there is very little allocated parking and understand that private business parking may conflict with the city council regulations. Unfortunately without parking space for my deliveries and staff, of whom many hold much needed stock in their vehicles, as well as Tony and I, we would be forced to move to Gorham or just close. It has grown to be that impossible.”
Chair of the traffic safety committee, Berlin City Councilor Lucie Remillard, following council procedure, made a motion to accept the letter and move the matter to that committee. Fellow councilor and traffic safety committee member Peter Morency suggested the issue may be more about planning and space and less about parking.
The Nov. 3 letter to the city council points out the everyday experiences that many people have in cities or towns when it comes to finding convenient or desired parking near a destination. It also illustrates the stress of a workday and accompanying short tempers and remarks perhaps later regretted.
“We have tried to manage the space in Gold House to the point where we renovated only to incorporate stock storage, but still, we cannot keep up. Over the years, we have used the three parking spaces within Northway Bank parking, closest to our shop, as it allows us the freedom to come and go between orders and retrieve what is necessary for that night/day. Now they have been banned and rudely confronted by Northway Bank for using the three parking spaces facing our shop. I understand that they own their parking and have allocated it specifically for customers, so we can’t argue their point. However, this morning I was parked in the bank parking, car still running, when I was approached quite venomously, and told to move immediately, I tried to explain I was only waiting for the parking space right next to my shop to open up so I did not have to walk carrying my Booth stained glass that weighs quite enough to warrant me parking closer if I could. Needless to say, the gentleman that was so unjustly and disgustingly rude to me would not even listen for a second. Granted they are probably so annoyed with us but I feel he could have been a little more considerate since they have ample parking with their two lots behind the bank as well as, like he said, “all their staff” park in the parking lot next to Irvings, even though this is not true.”
Per the written note, Gold House seeks five parking spaces for their employees’ vehicles to park closer to the pizza shop with sometimes heavy, bulky shop supplies that would be difficult to carry from a distance.
Mechanic Street has a posted two-hour parking ordinance. Loading and unloading zones mandate a 30-minute limit.
Meanwhile, there’s another issue for the pizza shop to resolve if it hasn’t already. The business needs a container or an enclosure for its refuse to be in compliance with city regulations, Mayor Paul Grenier told councilors.
In other council news:
• Another letter to the council from Ramsey Street resident Deborah Haynes-Kenney was forwarded to the council’s Traffic Safety and Transportation committee. Haynes-Kenney wrote of her concern.
She said: “Recently my neighbor has installed a fence that goes to the edge of her driveway. We have tried to adjust to this for a couple of weeks to see how things go. I have discovered that the height and length of this fence has created an issue of a blind driveway for my family and I,” she wrote, continuing, “I am requesting for the city to assess this recently installed fence for the height and or possibly put a sign prior to my driveway that states a ‘Blind driveway ahead’ and install a safety traffic mirror for us to be able to see if there is oncoming traffic.”
“It’s a legally permitted and constructed fence,” Grenier said.
• The council listened to resident Micah Bachner read aloud a long essay titled “Red, White & You.”
The board’s next meeting is Monday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall, 164 Main St. The meeting opens with a work session inside City Hall Council Chambers.
