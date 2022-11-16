A view of Gold House Pizza on 30 Mechanic St. in Berlin

A view of Gold House Pizza on 30 Mechanic St. in Berlin and the three yellow tape-cordoned off parking spots of the Northway Bank in the right foreground, opposite the pizza shop. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)

BERLIN — Add another “P” to the proverbial three P’s of a classic marketing mix for the success of a business. Along with price, product and promotion, don't forget parking — and plenty of it.

The city council last week opted to ask the city's Traffic Safety and Transportation Committee to review the need for parking and the peaceful co-existence of Gold House Pizza Shop and Northway Bank near Mechanic and Main streets, after receiving a letter from the shop owner.

