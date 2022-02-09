BERLIN — The Berlin City Council unanimously approved the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for 2023-28 during the council’s regularly scheduled work session Monday evening.
According to Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme, the plan is similar in most respects to previous plans the city has approved with few changes.
She said many of the proposed projects in the plan have been listed for a while.
Laflamme also told the council that the plan hasn’t been used as it should be as a tool for how the city should prepare its budget.
In reviewing the plan, she said she discovered that the process for approving it is pretty much the same one that has been used for the past 15 years or so. She noted though that in the future the document could be used as a way to step back and figure out exactly what the city wants to do in regard to capital projects, especially with the anticipated approval of the city’s new master plan in March or April.
She said with new software the city will soon be getting, as well as other changes, the city will be able to do many things that haven’t been possible, including changing how it prepares its budget. She said the Berlin Planning Board favors overhauling the approach to handling these matters and that would be a goal for the city.
The approved CIP can be found online at www.berlinnh.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif2811/f/uploads/capital_improvement_plan_2023-2028_0.pdf.
Net metering plan approved
The council also unanimously approved entering into a net metering agreement with Standard Power of America. Laflamme said she sent two proposals the city received regarding net metering to George E. Sansoucy PE, LLC and the proposals were reviewed by Sansoucy and former Berlin City Manager Jim Wheeler, who now works with Sansoucy. They recommended the proposal from Standard Power of America. The other proposal came from Freedom Energy Logistics.
Laflamme said the agreement with Standard Power would pay the city seven-tenths of a cent as opposed to the five-tenths offered by Freedom Energy. Standard Power is also willing to take the school district’s accounts, which would net the school district about $8,300 per year, while the city would be receiving just over $12,000 per year. She said Standard is offering flexible terms to their agreement.
The proposed agreement is for two years, but Laflamme said Standard would be willing to do a five-year agreement if that is what the city wants. She noted the agreement also gives the city a 30-day notice period to withdraw at any time.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said he felt five years would be an appropriate time frame for the agreement, which the council approved by a vote of 8-0.
New software
The council also heard a presentation from City Finance Director Holly Larsen regarding the city’s municipal finance software system and implementation services.
Larsen said the city put out a request for proposals back in August and received four bids. After reviewing the proposals, Larsen recommended that the city go with BS&A Software, which would provide web-based enterprise resource planning software for financial management and Interware Development, which would provide property and utility billing. Larsen said the city has been using MuniSmart Systems since 2003, but that there is no one company that provides everything the city needs.
In response to a question on costs, Larsen said the new contract would be $35,128 versus $33,162, but that the city would receive added value and a cost savings, specifically related to payroll costs.
The council voted unanimously to approve agreements with BS&A Software and Interware Development.
Water and sewer
The council also unanimously approved entering into a water and sewer extension design contract for work on Route 110 with CMA Engineers for a sum not to exceed $250,000, following a recommendation from Laflamme.
Laflamme said the city only got two proposals for the project, one from CMA and another from Horizons Engineering. She said she spoke with other firms, but said many engineering firms are extremely busy right now due to the glut of projects statewide as the result of funds available through the American Rescue Plan Act. She said this meant firms could be more selective in the projects they take on, which is why the city only received two bids.
In reviewing the bids, Laflamme said the determination was made that either of the two firms could complete the work, but that the determining factor was the speed by which each could complete the project. Laflamme recommended CMA because she said the company is proposing completing the engineering work by late summer or early fall, while Horizons was looking at a completion date in February 2023. The agreement with CMA was ultimately approved 6-0, with council members Diana Berthiaume and Mark Eastman recusing themselves from the vote.
