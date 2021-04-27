GORHAM — The selectmen voted unanimously at Monday’s evening’s April 26 meeting to allow the Coos Cycling Club to use 250 feet of town-owned land so it can construct a new trail connection on the Pine Mountain side of town.
The bulk of this route to the Bear Springs Trail will be on the family-owned Gorham Land Company, which already has granted permission, explained club trails operations manager Jason Hunter.
This 1/3-mile-long trail will connect with the rest of the cycling club’s non-motorized, multi-use trail network via the Portland Montreal Pipeline right-of-way and provide access via Church Street to downtown stores and services. The club will pay all construction and maintenance costs, explained trails operations manager Jason Hunter.
Gorham resident Carol Miller, who volunteered to represent Gorham on the Coos Broadband Committee, reported on the county-wide effort that was organized by the county commissioners who were responding to the gaps in internet coverage laid bare by COVID-19.
The Broadband Committee is working to achieve “fiber to the premises (FTTP) as its infrastructure vision for all,” Miller said. Today’s infrastructure is getting old, and, in many places, is being squeezed — now too weak to meet demand. “Our focus is on the future,” she said. “But in order to know how to proceed, we must have accurate mapping in street-by-street segments.”
At Miller’s request, the selectmen signed letters to the three businesses that provide internet service in Gorham, asking them to identify unserved locations in town that are defined as those “not having access to at least 25 Mbps download/3 Mbps upload speeds.”
The selectmen’s letter noted they were using the authorization given them under a 2018 state law drawn up so that municipalities can “possibly pursue the option of utilizing bond funding for the purpose of upgrading the broadband infrastructure to meet the 25 Mbps/3 Mbps specification.”
“Collecting information does not commit the town to bonding broadband coverage solutions,” Miller noted. The letter does, however, read: “Once information is received or 2 months have passed, the town may issue a Request for Proposals for the purpose of improving broadband infrastructure. Proposals would be sought from all providers interested in entering into a public-private partnership with the Town for this purpose.”
The three in-town providers that were sent letters are: FirstLight Fiber, Consolidated Communications and Spectrum Sales.
NHDOT District 1 Engineer Phil Beaulieu, who is in charge ofthe Highway Maintenance headquarters in Lancaster, and the selectmen discussed the paving that is planned this summer on Main Street. Water and Sewer commissioner Lee Carroll and DPW director Austin “Buddy” Holmes were also on hand to weigh in.
Chairman Mike Waddell said that is very concerned that this costly work — an inch-and-1/4-thick overlay, using a high-strength pavement mix — whose contract has already been awarded to Pike Industries carries with it a stipulation that the highway cannot be opened up for utility work unless there’s an emergency.
Waddell pointed out that several anticipated or potential projects on Main Street could require larger water and sewer pipes be installed in order to move forward.
Beaulieu said he would ask whether Pike would be willing to delay the project for a year.
The reason state Department of Transportation imposes a seven-year moratorium on opening up a street that has just received a long-term paving job is that patches don’t hold up well, causing repeated maintenance problems. Nonetheless, Beaulieu indicated that DOT is realistic about the importance of being business friendly, especially in the North Country.
Pike’s contract includes raising manhole covers and working on the first-foot of drainage structures plus upgrading tip-downs and sidewalk ramps to make them ADA compliant, as now required.
The project is about 2 miles long, from the Upper Village to the Shelburne town line. It likely will not include much-needed improvements to the St. Lawrence and Atlantic RR crossing near the Shelburne town line, however, Beaulieu said.
The selectmen approved a request of Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stewart to sponsor a four-hour-long “First Annual Dogs Day” on the Common to highlight what Gorham and surrounding towns have to offer dog professionals.
Board members gave their approval, with the understanding that all the paperwork be completed and that the area be returned to its normal condition when participants and vendors leave.
The board also approved the Parks & Recreation Building Use forms that Stewart has developed.
Nathan Corrigan of the Fourth of July Committee has started planning the holiday weekend, according to town manager Denise Vallee.
Likely three kiddie rides and some mini-carnival features will be on the Common.
A concert will be held on Friday evening, July 2, a 2-headliner concert followed by fireworks on Saturday evening, July 3, and a concert featuring local bands at the Medallion Opera House on Sunday, July 4.
The full committee will begin meeting soon, and these sketchy plans will be fleshed out, he said.
