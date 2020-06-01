WEST STEWARTSTOWN — An inmate found hanging in his cell at the Coos County House of Correction Saturday died just days after his 20-year old daughter was found dead from an overdose.
Charles Merrow, 43, of Lancaster was being held at the House of Correction on a preventive detention order issued on May 26 by Coos County Superior Court Justice David Ruoff.
A release issued by the Coos County Department of Corrections said Merrow was discovered hanging in a cell at the West Stewartstown facility just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.
Correctional officers began emergency treatment and continued for nine minutes until emergency responders from 45th Parallel EMS and Beecher Falls, Vermont Fire Department took over and continued to administer live saving measures until 9:02 p.m., when Merrow was pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been ordered.
Coos County Commissioner Paul Grenier said he had no comment on the hanging other than to say N.H. State Police are in charge of the investigation along with Coos County Corrections.
The order, which was obtained by the Whitefield police department, states Merrow was placed in protective detention because he was charged with breaking into a residence at night “with the purpose to criminally threaten someone, attacking that person with a deadly weapon, the theft of a firearm, and his extensive criminal record demonstrates by clear and convincing evidence his release will endanger the safety of the public.”
The obituary for Camille Shakti Merrow, also of Lancaster, said she passed away on May 20.
She was a graduate of the Davenport Charter School in Jefferson.
Her obituary says she was vibrant and adventurous and loved music, horses, driving and SpongeBob SquarePants.
