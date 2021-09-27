Commission works with Harvard dispute resolution program

GREEN’S GRANT — Members of the Mt. Washington Commission had a chance at its meeting last Friday to see Harvard Law School third-year student Erin Savoie in action.
Two other law school students — Seorae Ko and Lowry Yankwich — who work with Erin on a three-member team from the Harvard Negotiation & Mediation Clinical Program were not present, but the project supervisor, Clinical Law Professor Rachel Viscomi, was on hand.
Earlier this year, the MWC voted unanimously to apply to this no-cost Harvard dispute resolution program, believing it could be beneficial in helping iron out some contentious issues that have arisen in recent years, forestalling efforts to update the Park’s Master Plan.
A core task of the commission, by law, is to prepare a Master Plan for the summit. The MWC’s application to become an HNMCP client points out that “the lack of an agreed-upon shared vision and guiding principles make it challenging for the MWC to resolve (situations where one entity’s mission or preferred outcome conflicts with another’s) to the satisfaction of all.”
The Harvard dispute resolution program describes itself on its website as “an academic program at Harvard Law School focusing on cutting-edge work in dispute systems design, negotiation, mediation, facilitation, and conflict engagement.”
The program accepted the Mt. Washington Commission as a client for the first semester of the 2021-22 academic year, which ends in December.
The study’s overall goal is to provide the MWC with recommendations on developing an up-to-date master plan that ensures that all members’ perspectives are heard.
Savoie led an exercise in which those seated at the conference table in the Libby Room at the Mt. Washington Auto Road’s headquarters wrote out brief, anonymous answers on Post-it notes to three questions she read aloud, all in some way involving the Master Plan development process.
Even without time for discussion, the answers revealed that participants had diverging opinions.
“They show we do have a problem,” concluded Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro, chair of the commission. “So, when you’re interviewed, be specific, so we can find resolution.”
Commission members should schedule one-on-one interviews as soon as possible, he said.
Bradley suggested the commission may consider holding two or three public presentations or hearings once the Harvard program’s report is a public document.
Division of Parks and Recreation Director Phil Bryce of the Department of Natural and Cultural explained that $22 million of the state’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act monies have been directed to state parks, which meet the stringent federal criteria.
The state Division of Public Works agreed to combine two Mount Washington State Park projects for which considerable planning had already been done.
Mount Washington State Park manager Patrick Hummel reported that the sewage treatment plant replacement project and the water system upgrade have been merged, becoming a single summit utilities upgrade project. To have enough time to prepare the necessary water system bid documents, the put-out-to-bid date has been set in Jan. 2022.
“The scope of the water system upgrades includes installation of two new 20,000- gallon underground water tanks adjacent to the Sherman Adams Building, removal of the existing water tanks and restoration of the site where they were located, replacement of the well pump and piping, pressure booster pumps, piping, controls and telemetry,” Hummell said.
“The state DPW has already held a pre-bid conference for the summit utilities project, and five general contractors and four sub-contractors attended.
DNCR has contracted with Emery & Garrett Groundwater Investigations to assess the potential to improve the yield of the Sherman Adams Building’s well and to check out the feasibility of re-commissioning the Yankee Building’s well, Hummell explained. The company has already visited the summit to gather information for this two-pronged study.
DNCR will also use ARPA funds for a project called Mt. Washington Sherman Adams Building Improvements.’
“This project will include concrete repairs to the SAB’s exterior plus reconstruction of the chimney stack above the observation deck,” Hummell said. “The improvements project start has been delayed for a year to minimize site conflicts with the summit utilities project. Bidding is scheduled in 2022 with construction anticipated in 2023.”
Bradley, a Republican state senator, said he will work with state Sen. Erin Hennessey (R-Littleton) to draft and file a Senate bill for the2022 legislative session appropriate additional ARPA funds for the enhancement of natural resources, including state park projects such as the Aerial Tramway at Cannon Mountain in Franconia Notch State Park plus rehabilitating fish hatcheries and state-owned dams.
The chairman also asked commission members to volunteer to work on updating the Mount Washington State Park Master Plan. He asked members to submit their names to him before the next meeting, now scheduled for Oct. 29 at the Peabody Lodge Base Station in Franconia Notch State Park.
Hummell reported that Mount Washington State Park had had “a pretty busy summer season, but not as busy as in pre-pandemic years. So far, about 280,000 visitors have visited the SAB since it opened on May 21 in contrast to 290,000 at the same time in 2019, he said.
Retail revenue has been strong, and Hummell credited retail manager Christa Rousseau of Gorham, “who did an awesome job without an assistant for over a year to bring us success.” Two new full-time hires have been made recently: Taylor Rubino, who started at the end of July, and Ben Schott of Gorham, who began providing custodial services.
“MWSP staff have been working hard in the Tip Top House all summer,” Hummell said. “We anticipate a full reopening next season. The Bureau of Historic Sites is paying for the materials; MWSP has supplied the staffing.”
The summit service road has been paved, thanks to a summit collaboration: MWSP paid for the materials; the Auto Road carried out the work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.