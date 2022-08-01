COLEBROOK — The Colebrook Homeowners Cooperative is receiving $2.08 million in funding from USDA-Rural Development to address new and upgraded water, sewer, stormwater and electrical infrastructure for the resident-owned manufactured housing community.

“Our water pipes were so old and leaking so badly that we are losing more than 90 percent of the water coming into our system. This loan and grant package will save us,” said Dawn Cameron, volunteer President of the Colebrook Homeowners Cooperative.

