COLEBROOK — The Colebrook Homeowners Cooperative is receiving $2.08 million in funding from USDA-Rural Development to address new and upgraded water, sewer, stormwater and electrical infrastructure for the resident-owned manufactured housing community.
“Our water pipes were so old and leaking so badly that we are losing more than 90 percent of the water coming into our system. This loan and grant package will save us,” said Dawn Cameron, volunteer President of the Colebrook Homeowners Cooperative.
The funding comes from the USDA-Rural Development as a $187,000 Community Facilities direct loan, a $475,000 Water & Waste Disposal loan and $1,422,000 Water & Waste Disposal grant. In addition, pending Governor & Council approval, the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority has awarded $500,000 through a Community Development Block Grant.
Specifically, the funding will address aging infrastructure to lower water usage, improve health and safety, strengthen weather resilience and beautify the community. Upgrades include electric service trenching and weather-proof conduit installation to better protect phone, electrical and high-speed internet cables. CHC has 47 total lots and roughly half of them are occupied. Once the improvements are complete, the healthier, safer community will offer a more attractive place to live, work and raise a family.
“From updating aging infrastructure to lowering utility costs and beautifying the neighborhood, this funding will make a real difference for residents in this Colebrook neighborhood,” said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. U.S. Senator Maggie Hassen, US. Congresswoman Anne Kuster, and U.S. Congressman Chris Pappas (all D) also advocated for the project.
“The Colebrook Homeowners Cooperative is an important and popular affordable-housing option for families and workers in the North Country. These infrastructure additions incorporate public health and environmental improvements, and create a model for other communities to follow,” said Sarah Waring, State Director of RD in Vermont and New Hampshire.
“We are so excited to secure this funding, as the future of our homes depended on it,” said Cameron. “This investment will have immediate impact on people who live here now, and will help our community attract the residents we hope to gain once the project is complete. Looking ahead, this is the first step to ensuring our grandkids have affordable housing and access to safe electricity and water. The residents of this community dedicated countless hours and made hundreds of sacrifices to make this happen.”
Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports housing, infrastructure improvements, business development, high-speed internet access, and community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care.
