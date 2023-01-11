BERLIN — Now entering its third year, the COVID-19 pandemic continues with cases of the coronavirus, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV being reported in the community by members of the COVID Community Response Task Force at its Jan. 5 virtual meeting.
The Androscoggin Valley COVID group continues to hold its virtual meetings so that local health-care providers, first responders, school superintendents and Berlin and Gorham community leaders can conveniently and safely share medical updates related to the pandemic.
The state announced on its COVID dashboard (covid19.nh.gov/dashboard) 133 new cases of COVID-19 for the day on Jan. 10. There were an average of 234 cases per day over the most recent sevem-day period of Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, with the highest single day report of new cases being 370 on Jan. 4. This is a 7 percent increase compared to the previous seven-day period.
Updated statistics from the state’s Department of Public Health can be found online at covid19.nh.gov.
Variants of the coronavirus continue, with XBB.1.5 being the latest.
The meeting's attendees spoke of the medical situation they are experiencing at their facilities and agencies.
Brian O’Hearn of North Country Healthcare said one person at NCH had COVID, another staff member had RSV and about three people had non-COVID illnesses.
“It’s just been a rough winter,” O’Hearn said. “Last year, we had no illness.”
O’Hearn's statement pointed to fewer respiratory illnesses overall last year when mask-wearing remained common and colds and the flu were less frequent among people. The winter of 2021-22, however, did see a peak in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the general population across the state as the then-new Omicron variant spread.
At Coos County Family Health Services, Valerie Hart, RN, BSN and chief operating officer, reported the health-care center this winter has been seeing “a lot of this kind of nondescript respiratory virus.”
A bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters aged 6 months to 5 years is available at the center; clinics to administer the shot will not be held.
Staff-wise, one person at CCFHS has been out sick with COVID and others have been out with non-COVID illnesses.
Ken Gordon, chief executive officer of CCFHS, said more federal funding for COVID vaccines and boosters has been received. The health-care provider is working with Androscoggin Valley Hospital to do some advertising to encourage the public to get vaccinated and boosted.
Especially, Gordon said, for those aged 65 and older. Such community outreach is needed in a rural area to reach “people who are most vulnerable,” he said.
Gordon said he is concerned about the XBB variant and the effect China’s recent reversal of its zero-COVID policy may have on the global supply chain dependent on numerous items.
“So far it’s nothing beyond what we’ve already read about in the news,” said Gordon.
Between four and five employees at the state correctional facility in Berlin have been ill and not at work but not because of COVID, Scott Newton, with the state’s Department of Corrections, said.
At SAU 20, representing Gorham, Randolph, Shelburne, Errol, Milan and Dummer, School Superintendent David Backler said students and staff are not experiencing COVID but “all kinds of different, other stuff.”
“There are very few cases of actual COVID in the schools,” he said.
Backler spoke about his own challenge looking for children’s cough medicine and Tylenol at local stores, referring to Gordon’s comment of supply chain problems at retailers.
In the Berlin school district, Julie King of SAU 3 similarly reported fewer COVID cases yet other illnesses of staff and students. One staff member, however, is in the hospital, she said.
“Flu, RSV, nondescript illnesses this year,” King said, “All in all, things are going well. It’s nice to have some normalcy this year.”
Brenda Gagne, a department head with the Tri-County Community Action Program, reported two staff employees were out with COVID last week and four in the administrative building were “working with whatever this is,” she said of the mix of flu and non-COVID illnesses. Gagne asked for posters be made available to help spread the word encouraging people to get vaccinated and boosted for COVID and to receive flu shots.
Meanwhile, Kris van Bergen of North Country Health Consortium spoke of financial concerns for those who cannot afford health care.The extension of a public health emergency at the federal level may not continue. That means 64,000 people in New Hampshire on Medicaid may no longer qualify for this federal-state program.
Expanding nursing programs to ease workforce shortages of health-care professionals exacerbated by professional burnout is a solution in the works.
Chuck Henderson, special assistant for policy and projects in the office of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, said Shaheen proposed about $6 million total for nursing education programs at St. Joseph Hospital, Plymouth State University and Rivier University in Nashua.
The funding was included in the government-funding bill that was recently signed into law, so it has not yet been allocated but it is forthcoming, confirmed Sam Paisley, Shaheen's press secretary.
Despite the medical and social twists and turns of the pandemic, what keeps some of the group hopeful for the future?
“We’re increasingly positive about the outlook,” Gordon said.
O’Hearn said the return of students to the classroom after two years of remote learning is a positive moment.
“I know that our students are back in school,” O’Hearn said, “and we’re investing in the future.”
Adapting to public health needs from community to community, from state to state, people have learned to pivot to meet the pandemic’s demands on society’s health.
“We’ve learned how to persevere,” he continued. “I’m really more grateful than hopeful. I’m hopeful and I’m grateful.
Caution remains for the group, however, with van Bergen saying she is concerned about the school population, particularly on the western side of Coos County, who have had some backslides in retained classroom learning.
The group will meet again in three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.