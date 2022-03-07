CHANDLER’S PURCHASE — A new plan to relieve congestion in front of the Sherman Adams Building and provide new services to their passengers and other visitors to the 6,288-foot summit was presented by spokesmen of the family-owned Mount Washington Cog Railway Company at last Friday’s meeting of the 12-member Mount Washington Commission in the Cog’s new 250-by-120-foot maintenance facility near the Marshfield Base Station.
Commissioner Sarah Stewart of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources enthusiastically introduced the slideshow presentation given jointly by Cog president and commission member Wayne Presby and Cog counsel Earl Duval of Loudon, formerly of Sugar Hill.
Stewart commended their willingness to step back and rethink their plans after listening to the negative feedback they’d received from most commission members at the Aug. 6, 2019, commission meeting. It was the first time most members learned about the now-canceled 120-foot-long “track restoration” project, then proposed to include a ramp and large elevated platform atop steel posts on the Cog’s 50-foot-wide right-of-way easement in front of the Sherman Adams Building.
Stewart thanked the two men for their willingness to be very creative in revising their vision, allowing them to come up with an innovative plan for “Lizzie’s Station” that would be built entirely on a 99-foot-wide strip of land the Cog owns in fee outside the summit circle of the 60-acre Mt. Washington State Park.
Presby and Duval explained that from mid-May to mid-October all passengers would get off and on the Cog trains from an 80-foot-long ADA-compliant platform at Lizzie’s Station. From there, arriving travelers would go to the Sherman Adams Building either by hiking a short distance up the AMC Nelson Crag Trail or by riding in a single back-and-forth shuttle train. Current arrangements would stay the same during the shoulder seasons, likely from May 1 to mid-May and the last two weeks of October.
The plan would maintain the Cog’s existing footprint and, in a process already well underway, the Cog and Michael Haley of the state Attorney General’s office are working out amendments to the Cog’s right-of-way easement, to clarify what it can and can’t do in the future.
The railway’s right-of-way easement, beginning at the edge of the summit circle starts at 99 feet wide and shrinks to 50 feet. The final agreement must go before the governor and Executive Council for approval.
Building Lizzie’s Station would require installing a new transfer switch and two new parallel tracks, each about 500 feet long.
Presby said he envisions that the Cog would park a total of 18 custom-made coaches, designed to provide bathrooms, shelter, dining and sleepers, with 140-square-foot, RV-like compartments. Connections would be made to the existing electric power line, and a new artesian well drilled. Wastewater effluent would be piped to the Base Station leach field, and all solids would be taken down the mountain by rail. Fiber optic cable, available to everyone on the summit, would be attached to the Cog’s track.
Cog passengers, through the use of QR codes, signs and multiple screens, would be introduced to the summit’s uniqueness: history, flora and fauna, and weather plus its role as a telecommunications hub.
“My first impression is that I love (this plan); it’s a great solution!” former Mt. Washington Auto Road general manager Howie Wemyss, who still represents the family-owned business on the Commission, exclaimed without hesitation. He’d be happy, Wemyss said, to accompany Presby and Duval when they seek building permits from the Coos County Planning Board for the Unincorporated Places.
“Wayne (Presby) and Earl (Duval) really came to the table, and we no longer have this dark cloud — the proposed (2019) track restoration project — hanging over our heads,” exulted state Parks and Recreation Director Phil Bryce, who represents the DNCR on the commission.
“I’m pleased that the proposed Lizzie’s Station would be tucked in underneath the (east-facing) side of the summit cone where it will have little visual impact on the Presidential Range and surrounding communities,” said state Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro, who chairs the commission, noting that he‘s climbed around that rugged area many times. A stretch of the Auto Road, existing Cog tracks, some kerosene storage tanks, and the site of long-dismantled barracks built to house participants in a military research project are on that more-disturbed side of the summit, Bradley noted.
“I really appreciate the creative thinking involved,” said commission member Chris Thayer of Sugar Hill, who represents the Appalachian Mountain Club as its director of government and partner relations. Thayer added that his brain was swirling with many follow-up questions.
Five years is the estimated timeframe to build out this project, Presby said. It likely would include adding 20,000 more square feet to the maintenance building so that the Cog’s skilled workers can manufacture the 18 new coach frames into which already-fabricated materials would be installed.
“We wouldn’t want to disturb ongoing Cog operations, so we’re planning this as a ‘prefab’ operation,” he said.
The U.S. Forest Service will have to sign off on the project on behalf of the abutting almost 800,000-acre White Mountain National Forest.
WMNF Forest Supervisor and Commission member Derek Ibarguen, a Maine native who has had a 20-year career in national forests across the country, listened to the presentation attentively but made no comment.
Presby and Duval noted that Lizzie’s Station has several benefits: it helps focus the use of the limited state park space within the summit circle; it supports anticipated growth in the number of visitors without creating unpleasant congestion; and it delivers a new, innovative experience to visitors.
The name Lizzie’s Station recognizes the site, long marked by a painted sign atop a pyramid of stones, where 23-year-old Lizzie Bourne of Kennebunk, Maine, died of exhaustion and exposure in stormy, below-freezing weather shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 13, 1855, just a few hundred feet below the Tip-Top House, according to North Country author Nicholas Howe in his 2000 book, “Not Without Peril: 150 Years of Misadventure on the Presidential Range.”
Lizzie, her cousin Lucy and her uncle George Bourne did not start their hike from the Glen House until 2 p.m. that day; her death was not officially recorded until the following day.
The Mt. Washington Commission started its meeting by reviewing a number of short vision statements prepared by its own members plus those of the public.
There were many commonalities, and, guided by Bradley, commission members agreed on which were common goals and which might need further discussion.
The chairman reported that former New Hampshire Gov. John Lynch was unable to accept the commission’s “ask” that he serve as a facilitator to help members stay on track and productive during the projected yearlong master planning project. The four-term governor (2005-2013) just became a senior lecturer of business administration at Harvard Business School in Boston, Mass.
Bradley said he would consult with clinical supervisor Professor Rachel Viscomi, director of the Harvard Negotiation and Mediation Clinical Program at Harvard Law School, to see if she could identify one or more suitable facilitators. Commission members have already started to implement the key findings and recommendations in the report written under Viscomi’s supervision by three Harvard Law School seniors.
The meeting started with an announcement that longtime commission member Paul Fitzgerald of Laconia, a now-public member long associated with the Mount Washington Observatory, had submitted his resignation to Gov. Chris Sununu.
Active members not on hand included state Rep. Karen Umberger of North Conway, public member Paul Ingersoll of Berlin, and Drew Scamman of Townsquare Media.
Two Commission members had to leave before the plans for Lizzie’s Station were presented: attorney Jack Middleton of Freedom, who represents the Mt. Washington Observatory, and public member and vice chair Ed Bergeron of North Conway, who has occasionally served as Obs interim director.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 25, at the AMC Highland Center in Carroll.
