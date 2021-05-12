LANCASTER — Testimony in the trial of former state Senator Jeff Woodburn wrapped up Wednesday and closing arguments will be heard Thursday morning in Coos County Superior Court.
Woodburn, was on the witness stand most of the day Wednesday and the defense tried to introduce testimony about violent behavior by the alleged victim against Woodburn. In one instance, Woodburn testified he was sleeping at his home when the accused victim woke him up by beating on his chest.
Woodburn, 55,of is charged with four counts of simple assault, two counts of domestic violence, two counts of criminal mischief, and one count of criminal trespass. All nine charges are Class A misdemeanors. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts, claiming self-defense.
The Whitefield man told jurors that he made mistakes in a volatile relationship with his former fiancée. The accused victim, a social worker with two master’s degrees, painted their relationship Monday as her being dominated and abused by a politically powerful older man.
Woodburn testified that it was the accused victim who held all the power in their relationship and said at times he was afraid of her.
“No one has ever hit me harder than __,” Woodburn testified.
Woodburn has admitted to some of the allegations against him such as kicking Jacobs’ dryer door off its hinges and breaking the door on Jacobs’ home, but he said he has no recollection of one biting incident.
He denied hitting Jacobs in the stomach with his fist during an argument over him taking Jacobs’ kids’ snacks.
“That didn’t happen,” Woodburn said.
When admitting to an allegation, Woodburn testified to what led to the violent outburst and the shame he felt afterward.
He also testified to his reaction to what he characterized as Jacobs berating him, especially during the fight that led to one of Jacobs’ bite wounds while she was driving.
“I felt like I was drowning,” Woodburn said. “I contemplated jumping out of the car.”
Under direct and cross-examination, the accused victim told the jury of the abuse she suffered from Woodburn including being bitten twice, punched in the stomach with his fist, having a cup of water thrown at her face and having her property damaged from December of 2017 to June of 2018.
Woodburn testified that he was at a low point when he first met the accused victim. His marriage was ending. He said he couldn’t imagine what an attractive much younger woman would see in him.
“I had gained a lot of weight. I didn’t see this as a possibility,” said Woodburn on day 2 of his trial.
But he was thrilled when Jacobs did signal interest. Both were active in Democratic politics. He spoke lovingly of her to jurors while reading from entries in the journal he kept during their relationship.
It was Woodburn’s same journal that the alleged victim turned over to investigators at the Attorney General’s Office in the summer of 2018.
In it, Woodburn admits to some of the charges against him The journal also includes commentary showing Woodburn’s remorse and desire to stop the violent outbursts.
It could be the way he chewed his food or that he brushed his teeth with hot water that could set the alleged victim off, he said.
He conceded that many of the arguments seem juvenile: He posted Christmas photos of his kids, not hers; he was doing his laundry at her home, using her detergent that led to her throwing his wet clothes on the lawn and him kicking the dryer door off its hinges.
“I made mistakes,” Woodburn said.
The last witness was Dr. Paul Donahue, the Littleton therapist who counselled the pair, as a couple and individually. Donahue left a message on Woodburn’s answer machine July 3, 2018 indicating his accuser wanted to “get back at” him for leaving her.
The alleged victim denied she made that statement to Donahue.
“I said I would take care of the situation and talk with an attorney and friends,” she testified.
As a result of the charges, both the defendant and the accused victim claim they lost their jobs – his for a non-profit and the alleged victim as a social worker. Woodburn lost his re-election to the state Senate and the accused victim lost her bid to be Coos County Treasurer.
The courtroom has been closed for the trial. The press and public watch the proceedings from an adjacent courtroom via live-stream video in keeping with new court protocols in domestic violence cases.
