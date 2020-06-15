BERLIN— After more than 12 years of fieldwork, sampling and remedial investigations, the clean up of the Chlor-Alkali Superfund site could get underway as early as next summer under the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed clean-up plan.
The plan was outlined in a virtual informational meeting that was followed by a formal public comment period Wednesday night. While no public comments were offered at the meeting, the public has until July 3 to submit comments.
EPA Project Manager Darryl Luce said the plan addresses the 4.6-acre Chlor-Alkali site on the east bank of the Androscoggin River on the former mill site. Up until the 1960s, a chemical plant there used electrolytic cells to produce caustic soda, bleach and other chemicals used to make paper.
Luce said the plan also addresses contamination in the river and two adjacent sites, the Southern Facility Study Area and the Eastern Facility Study Area, that contained portions of the chemical plant or rail spurs for shipments to the plant.
The last cell house was demolished in 1999, and the debris from the area was consolidated in a landfill with an impermeable cap that was constructed on the site. A slurry wall was built on two sides of the property.
Contaminants from the chemical plant include mercury, dioxins, furans, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), and semi-volatile organic compounds. One hundred and thirty pounds of mercury were removed from along the river. Since then, small amounts of mercury have continued to appear in bedrock fractures along the river. The beads generally harden into solid metal amalgams that are picked up with tweezers and forceps.
The site was added to the Superfund list in 2005.
Luce said subsequent testing of the river, both above and below the cell house site, shows sediment and surface water are clean and pose no risk. There is no public access to the river at the site and the public is advised not to eat fish from the river.
Luce noted the section of the Androscoggin River from Berlin to Shelburne is catch and release fishing only.
Testing of wildlife has found no adverse effects.
Luce said groundwater at the site is more complicated and is not suitable for drinking. The report states the groundwater is contaminated due to leaks and direct dumping of materials over the life of the chemical plant, which have resulted in contaminants “entering the soil and eventually bedrock groundwater.” But the report also states the contaminants within the cell house landfill are not migrating to the river.
The EPA’s preferred alternative calls for maintaining and monitoring the existing landfill cap, continuing to remove mercy from the river, treating contaminants in the aquifer and excavating and removing “hot spots” of soil contamination in the eastern and southern facility study areas.
Luce said there are an estimated 13 cubic yards of contaminated soil on the two adjacent sites that the plan recommends be excavated to an approved facility. Once the contaminated soil is removed, the land will be available for reuse.
Asked if the contaminated soil might be disposed of at the landfill on the cell house site, Luce said probably not because that would require repairing the cap after opening it.
The remediation would total $5 million, which will be covered by Georgia-Pacific under a 2015 administrative settlement that identified the company as successors to the former owners and operators of the mill.
Georgia-Pacific has already picked up the cost of a supplemental remedial investigation and the field sampling work done since the settlement. After the final remedy is selected and implemented, the EPA will conduct mandatory five-year reviews as long as contamination is present.
Luce said EPA and N.H. Department of Environmental Services reviewed the clean-up plan Wednesday afternoon with Berlin city officials.
The comment period will continue until July 3 and the public can send comments to Darryl Luce by mail at U.S. EPA Region 1, Mail code: 07-01 5 Post Office Square, Boston, MA 02109, email at luce.darryl@epa.gov or fax at (617) 918-0336.
The EPA is expected to issue a Record of Decision before the end of September.
Luce said that would allow the clean-up to get underway in the summer of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.