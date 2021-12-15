BERLIN — A week after several residents came before the Berlin City Council to voice their displeasure with the recently approved transfer of the former Brown School building for $1, the council appears ready to move forward with their plan to transfer the building to New England Family Housing/TKB Properties.
Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme told the council during their regularly scheduled work session Monday she was very confident in the two processes employed in 2019 and 2021 to transfer the Brown School property, adding that the procedure is the same as how the city has sold similar properties in the past. She noted the decision was not made on the spur of the moment and that it was a long procedure, with the city council receiving updates on the process along the way.
Laflamme said she felt the city should follow through with the process as it has been completed but said she would do whatever the council decided.
Laflamme also brought up issues relating to House Bill 278, which was approved by the New Hampshire General Court and signed by the governor Aug. 10. The law goes into effect Jan. 1 and would give charter schools the first right of refusal on any existing school building still owned by the city.
The law requires the superintendent of each school district to report to the New Hampshire Department of Education each unused facility owned by the school district on July 1, 2022, and every July thereafter.
The law provides that a school district shall offer an unused facility to a chartered public school for purchase or lease under certain circumstances. Subsection III (a) states:
"If a school district’s school board extends an offer to purchase or lease an unused facility to a party, other than an approved chartered public school operating in this state, the contract shall include a provision which makes the purchase or lease subject to the right of first refusal by an approved chartered public school operating in this state."
Subsection III (b) further states:
"If the offer to purchase or lease is accepted, the school district selling or leasing the unused facility shall notify the charter school administrator of the department of education, who shall notify all approved chartered public schools in this state, as listed on the department of education's website, of the contract to purchase or lease the unused facility. The notice provided to the charter school administrator shall contain clear language that the unused facility is available to any approved chartered public school in this state only, and shall list the offering school district's name and location, the square footage of the unused facility, the contact information of the offering school district's representative, and the expiration date of the right of first refusal which shall be 60 days after the date of the notification to the charter school administrator.
During Monday’s work session councilor Lucie Remillard said she strongly recommended that the city move forward with the proposed transfer as planned. She noted that the committee responsible for helping to decide what to do with the Brown School building did a lot of screening with the two proposals that were submitted for consideration.
Councilor Michael Rozek said if the city does move forward with the current plan he would like to see some restrictions written in for how the property can be utilized. He said he would like to see restrictions on items like unregistered motor vehicles being parked at the property and restrictions on the building of outbuildings on the property. He also asked if limitations could be imposed on the structure itself and keeping it as it currently stands.
Laflamme said New England Family Housing would be required to go through the site plan process and that process would be better as then restrictions could be enforced through the regular code enforcement process as opposed to through court, as would be the case in restrictions placed on the deed to the property.
Remillard said New England Family Housing currently controls the former Bartlett School building and that there are no outbuildings at that facility or other issues that Rozek noted concerns about.
Mayor Paul Grenier then said that one of the things he wanted the council to remember is that the Brown School building was built in 1913. He said, contrary to what was asserted by some residents in the council’s Dec. 6 meeting, the city has not dumped millions of dollars into the building. He said repairs had been made to the roof of the structure, as well as replacement of the windows and the boiler for the building. He said the newest part of the building was built 64 years ago.
Grenier said he agreed that there ought to be strict regulations on how the property is used and told the council that if they proceed with a purchase and sale agreement, the city should list the estimated annual tax revenue for the property so if the Charter School Commission issues that information to charter schools, it will be a condition of the sale that any potential charter school would have to pay. Grenier said that would remove any interest from the Charter School Commission in the property.
Pam said the idea would be to estimate the taxes on the building if it had 20 units of housing to put a commercial type value on the property.
Councilor Mark Eastman asked if a charter school purchased the property would it be able to get the property for the same terms as the current terms with New England Family Housing, to which Grenier responded they would have to meet the same terms, including the payment of property taxes.
Laflamme said she thinks the taxes for Bartlett School total about $29,000 per year, as example.
Rozek then asked whether it might be fair to ask New England Family Housing to pay more than a dollar for the property since it is going to be a commercial venture.
Eastman then said what citizens are angry about in the process is that they don’t understand with real estate values being so high, why there is a disconnect with the city to only offer the Brown School for sale for $1.
“The question that has been brought to me is why isn’t this given to a broker that does this for a living? Eastman said, suggesting having a commercial broker sell the property and perhaps use the proceeds to fix a road within the city. He urged the council to take one more step to go through a commercial broker, adding that by not doing so it would result in a lot of angry residents.
Rozek then again asked why the city doesn’t go back to New England Family Housing to see if they are willing to put more money into the purchase before going elsewhere.
Grenier then told the council that the council already voted to award the project. He noted that under Robert’s Rules of Order if they don’t follow through with the previous vote it could subject the city to legal action.
“This discussion should have happened when we were talking about selling the building, not waiting for every person who has ever lost an election in Berlin sitting in a crowd raising hell to the council,” Grenier said referring to several of those who opposed the sale being members of the Berlin Prosperity group, who ran a slate of candidates, only one of whom won election to the city council.
Councilor Peter Higbee said the city did have a professional developer, Wildcat, LLC, look at the building. He said he believed that Wildcat was going to put $4 million into the building, but the company wasn’t going to buy it for more than a $1.
“We know what a professional developer has said about this building,” he said. “It is not worth it. There is not enough potential value for him to get out of there apparently.”
Remillard later added that while there were people at the city council’s meeting on Dec. 6 who spoke against the proposal, she has heard from a number of residents who are OK with the transaction and want the city to move on. She said she is behind the council’s decision and wanted to proceed with its original vote.
Grenier again reiterated that under Robert’s Rules, the city has already passed the timeframe to reconsider its previous vote. Grenier again reiterated his view that putting a charter school in the building for a dollar, that potentially may pay no taxes would be a lose, lose situation for the city.
