BERLIN — The Berlin City Council last Monday unanimously ratified agreements with four labor unions in part to ensure the dismissal of two unfair labor practice complaints.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said the city has four labor unions that have been working without a city contract, some for multiple years.
He said two of those unions filed unfair labor practice complaints against the city. The complaints were scheduled for a hearing in front of the Public Employee Labor Relations Board but costs for the proceeding were higher than anticipated and the city negotiated an agreement with the unions instead of going through the hearing process.
The agreement will bring all of the unions under contract from Jan. 1 until June 30, with a 1.5 percent pay increase. The cost to the city for this agreement will be $39,095.98. In exchange, the two unfair labor practice charges will be dismissed. The agreements are between the city and the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 6; AFL-CIO; Police Department Local Union 3657 and Berlin Fire Department Local 1088.
The council also unanimously approved a contract with Municipal Resources Inc. to provide a public works director/city manager assistant for $95 per hour, with a $240 travel fee.
Grenier said the city has been working without a city manager and public works director for some time. He said Community Development Director Pam Laflamme has been filling in for the positions, but that it is too much work for one person to do the job of three people.
Specifically, Grenier referenced the upcoming development work on Route 110 and noted that the city needed someone to oversee the various needs on 110 relating to the extension of water and sewer in the area.
He said the city had a discussion with MRI regarding finding someone willing to do the job part-time. The individual suggested to the city, who has experience as a town administrator, will help Laflamme as the city continues its search for a full-time city manager.
During Monday’s meeting, Police Chief Peter Morency told the council that three pharmaceutical companies have agreed to a $21 billion settlement, of which $115 million will be coming to the state of New Hampshire. The city council was presented with an agreement to go forward with the agreement as it pertains to those communities in the state that joined in on the lawsuit. The council voted unanimously to approve the agreement. It was not clear from the meeting how much of the funds would be coming to Berlin.
The council also tabled until its next meeting Jan. 3, the approval of a net metering agreement with Freedom Energy Logistics that would use energy the city is consuming and would offer an incentive of $0.005 for every kilowatt-hour utilized to offset hydro generation.
Laflamme said the agreement would not change how the city pays its bills, other than the city would receive a payment of $6,800 annually. Councilor Mark Eastman said he didn’t understand how the program would work and the discussion was postponed until Jan. 3 so Freedom Energy could give a presentation to the council on the program.
The council also approved carry-over appropriations for $2,110,981.14 from the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, into the present fiscal year.
The council also approved changing the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour on East Milan Road in front of White Mountain Lumber, in response to a request from the company to lower the speed limit for safety reasons.
The council had the first reading of three ordinances and one resolution last Monday.
The ordinances were for changing city residential lot size to 5,000 square feet and frontage to 50 feet; amending the city’s rural residential zone to include group child care centers in class A and B to the permitted uses; and changing the allowable signs under the city ordinance.
The resolution was to authorize the Berlin Police Commission to accept $3,300 in grant funds for Land Mobile Radio Programming.
All of the items read for the first time were scheduled for a public hearing on Jan. 3.
