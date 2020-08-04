By Barbara Tetreault
BERLIN — The city council is proposing to purchase the building at 8 Main Street that abuts the former Princess Theater building to allow it to demolish both buildings.
The city acquired the Princess Theater building last year though nonpayment of taxes and is planning to demolish the building. The building was heavily damaged by fire seven years ago and the city has closed the sidewalk because it fears a section of the front wall could collapse into the street.
Mayor Paul Grenier explained that as part of the preliminary work the city looked at how to demolish the theater without damaging the tiny building that is so close it appears to be part of the structure. He said the city was told it would cost $60,000 to $80,000 to save 8 Main Street from being damaged during the demolition. Grenier said it is cheaper for the city to purchase the building from owner Kateryna Demers of Pittsfield for $40,000.
The council Monday night voted unanimously to hold a first reading of the resolution authorizing the purchase and tabled it for a public hearing on Aug. 17. The council allocated money in the current budget for the demolition of the building.
In other business;
° Fire Chief James Watkins reported on the $167,952 federal Homeland Security grant awarded to the city for the purchase of 25 self-contained breathing, 50 cylinders, and 25 masks. The city is required to provide a five percent match of $8,379, which Watkins said is in the department’s capital budget. Councilor Mike Rozek said he was pleased to see the department get such a large grant and praised Watkins for his work. The chief said it was a group effort and noted he hired a grant writer whose cost was covered by the grant.
° City Clerk Shelli Fortin asked the council to approve polling places and hours for the Sept. 8 primary. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with Precinct 1 voting at the Berlin Recreation Center on First Avenue, Precincts 2 and 3 at St. Anne Hall on School St., and Precinct 4 at Community Bible Church on Sullivan Street.
° Wheeler reported that he sent out notices to taxpayers in arrears on their property taxes and sewer bills offering them the opportunity to pay off the principal and have the full interest amount waived. He said the city is allowed to waive interest charges under Gov. Sununu’s emergency orders but that authority only lasts as long as the emergency orders are in place. Wheeler stressed that the city is only extending the offer to those who pay their full principal balances.
