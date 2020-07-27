BERLIN — The COVID-19 emergency orders issued by Gov. Chris Sununu allow communities to waive interest fees on delinquent property taxes and the city took advantage of the opportunity to settle an unpaid tax bill with a major property owner.
Lorraine and Robert Reed owed the city for back taxes and interest on six properties and one vacant lot.
The list included two single family homes, three apartment buildings, and one two-family home. The couple owed the city back taxes for 2017, 2018, 2019, and the first billing for 2020 for a total $80,177 plus another $5,671 in sewer fees for 2019. On top of that, the couple owed $13,145 in interest fees for a total bill of $99,204.
The interest rate is set by the state and normally the city has no authority to waive it. But the emergency orders allow municipalities to reduce or abate all interest charges as long as the state of emergency is in place. The governor wrote that COVID-19 has caused financial and economic hardship for people, leaving some unable to pay bills.
The agreement gives the Reeds until Aug. 1 to pay the city $86,958, covering all the unpaid taxes and sewer fees. In exchange, the city will forgive the $13,145 in interest. The city noted that time is of the essence since the its authority expires when the governor rescinds the state of emergency.
The city council Monday night formally approved the agreement.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the emergency order provides taxpayers struggling to get caught on unpaid tax bills a window of opportunity to get a significant portion of the interest waived.
He called it a golden opportunity that will not last long and urged those in arrears on their taxes to take advantage of it.
Councilor Peter Higbee said it is nice to be able to give taxpayers this break.
Councilor Denise Morgan expressed concern that there may be properties that are in such disarray that the city would be best served letting the property go to tax lien.
The council authorized City Manager James Wheeler to put nine tax deeded properties out for sale by bid.
Three properties, 212 Glen Ave., 88 Wight St., and 56 Pershing Ave., will be offered for demolition although the high bidder can come back to the council if he or she wants to salvage the building. Offered for sale for the amount owed are 153 Church St. ($8,672), 340 Church Street ($8,547), 413 Derrah St. ($3,982), 508 Hillside Ave. ($7,898), 563 Second Ave. ($7,127), and 458 Willard Street ($1,306).
