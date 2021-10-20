BERLIN — The Berlin City Council heard a presentation Monday about a new public non-profit entity for municipal- and county-based entities that procures electric power supply on behalf of residents for those communities that join it.
Henry Herndon, with the newly organized Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire, was at the city’s regularly scheduled work session Monday to present a proposal from the coalition.
Herndon said the coalition was organized on Oct. 1 and includes several communities in southern New Hampshire, including Hanover, Lebanon, Exeter, Nashua, Harrisville, Rye, Dover, Warner, Walpole, Newmarket, Plainfield, Enfield, Durham and Cheshire County.
Using a series of slides, Herndon said the coalition would pool the purchasing power of its member communities to purchase power on the open market. He noted that even if a city joined the coalition, the program is voluntary and city customers may opt to switch back to the default utility supply or take service from a competitive supplier.
Council member Mark Eastman asked if the purpose of the coalition is to provide less expensive power options, to which Herndon replied that is the goal but that the coalition could not necessarily guarantee cheaper power. He said the coalition has seen lower power cost in other states with similar programs.
In another slide, Herndon pointed out that the benefits of using the coalition is local control, potentially lower power costs, the use of clean energy resources and the potential for new market technologies.
Council member Peter Higbee asked where the power purchased by the coalition comes from and council member Roland Theberge wanted to know how the power is regulated.
Herndon responded that the coalition goes through ISO New England, which is the regional transmission organization,
to compose a portfolio of energy contracts.
Theberge asked about how that would affect carbon credits.
Herndon said if the city has goals to reduce carbon emission, credits can be purchased through the coalition.
Mayor Paul Grenier asked about purchasing directly from Burgess Piopower and how the city might contract with a backup source of power. Herndon recommended joining the coalition so that the coalition could provide those backup power source contracting.
Herndon said the purpose of the coalition is to service the individual member communities with their own goals and needs. He said the purpose of the coalition is not to have an overarching program.
Herndon explained that each of the communities that are part of the coalition are part of the coalition’s board, meaning that if the city of Berlin joins as a member it can appoint a representative to be part of the coalition’s board. Currently, the coalition has 14 constituent members. The board would provide oversight to the program.
Herndon said there are several steps involved in being a part of the coalition. The city would first have to join the coalition whereby the city council would adopt the coalition’s joint power agreement and appoint representatives. The city would then need to establish a community power committee that would set the timeline and process for program approval and finally, the formed committee would need to finalize a draft community power plan and approve such plan for implementation. Public hearings would be a component part of any such provision.
Grenier asked how would each communities portion of the contract be shared and Herndon said the cost would be shared on a pro rata basis determined by electricity used.
City Manager Jim Wheeler said the city currently purchases its electricity by using a broker who goes out and shops and acquires a cost for the city. Wheeler said the coalitions system allows communities to aggregate their contracting power. He said there is the potential for the city to at least get a good of a deal as it is currently getting with some potential additions.
During the discussion council member Lucie Remillard asked about the terms of the agreement with the coalition and whether the city would be bound to any term of the agreement.
Herndon said there was no term and the city could withdraw from the coalition at any time at no cost.
Grenier noted in looking at the list of communities that are current members of the coalition only one town has electricity generation value like the city of Berlin has having.
Grenier said he was concerned about driving down rates and therefore driving down value for the companies in Berlin that generate power for the grid, thus negatively affecting the city as a whole.
Grenier said he felt it was important for the city to investigate all of the what ifs of possibly joining the coalition. He said there is a current benefit to the city of purchasing power from local power generators.
Grenier said the council would mull Herndon’s proposal. No action was taken on the matter during the work session.
In other matters discussed during the work session:
• Wheeler told the council that as part of the city’s ongoing infiltration and inflow demolition project the city would be required to put together a display that would be housed at the New Hampshire Historical Society.
As some of the properties proposed for demolition are located within the city’s Lower East Side Historic District and the Berlin Heights Addition Historic District, Wheeler said the city would be building a narrative to tell a story about the structures scheduled to be torn down. He said the project is part of the overall infiltration and inflow project and would cost the city $15,000, which has already been budgeted as part of the project. Wheeler presented to the council an agreement between the city, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the New Hampshire State Historic Preservation Officer regarding this arrangement.
• The city council also received updates to the city manager recruitment process to replace Wheeler upon his stepping down from the post in December. Grenier said the city has received seven applicants for the position, of which four have prior municipal experience, with three possessing experience in New Hampshire.
“We have a pretty good selection of candidates,” Grenier said. “What I am recommending to the committee members is to interview them all. I think it would be in our best interest.”
Grenier also recommended having Susan Tremblay, former assistant to the city manager to be part of the interview committee as she would be able to ask job specific questions that council members may not ask.
