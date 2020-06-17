The city of Berlin is in the process of completing a full statistical revaluation of all properties within the city. The city has contracted with Corcoran Consulting Associates of Wolfeboro, to complete this process on behalf of the Board of Assessors.
State law requires a full value reassessment at least once every five years. This is so that assessments will reflect current market value, statewide. As the real estate market changes (up or down), the city is required to have assessments between 90 percent and 110 percent of current market values.
The last full revaluation conducted in Berlin was in 2015. The equalization rate for Berlin in 2019 was determined by the NH Department of Revenue to be 93.8 percent. If no revaluation is done in 2020, the estimated equalization rate for 2020 will be 88 percent.
A new tax rate, as a result of the city’s budget and the update to property values, will not be determined until late October.
Staff from Corcoran Consulting Associates will be reviewing all city properties from the street during the last two weeks of June and the first two weeks of July.
Staff will have clearly marked vehicles with “Assessor’s Office” signs and personnel will have introduction letters from the city manager and car information on file with the Berlin Police Department.
If you have any other assessing questions, call the city Assessor’s Office at (603) 752-5245. Many questions may be answered on the city’s web site at berlinnh.gov.
