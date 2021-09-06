BERLIN — City Manager Jim Wheeler has announced his resignation effective Dec. 3.
The notification came as a shock to the city council at Monday’s work session. Many councilors voiced their shock during the meeting by saying, “this is a surprise.”
Wheeler submitted a letter to the council during the meeting. In the letter Wheeler said that his departure comes as the result of an opportunity in the private sector. During the meeting, Wheeler said that he would be engaged in consulting work but could not provide further details to the council.
Wheeler said his last day was set as Dec. 3 as he hoped that would give the council enough time to find a suitable replacement.
Mayor Paul Grenier said that based on Wheeler’s resignation he wanted to immediately advertise the position so that the council could begin the work on finding a replacement.
The council discussed again utilizing the services of Primex, the city’s property liability and workers compensation risk pool insurer to assist with the finding and possible selection of candidates.
“I think we need to cast a wide net,” Grenier said of finding Wheeler’s replacement. Grenier said that it will probably take about four to six weeks to get candidates, adding that Rick Alpers with Primex could help in vetting potential candidates. He said that while the city is currently in the middle of an election process he didn’t want to kick the can down the road and wanted to begin the process immediately.
He said that finding a new city manager would be paramount as the time frame doesn’t leave a lot of time for an incoming city manager to get into the budget process.
“This is going to be a trying time for the community to move forward, it is not going to be a time for ‘he-said, she-said’ politics,” Grenier said.
Grenier added that it was important to get the right candidate for city manager as the city has a number of quality employees they want to keep and protect and getting the wrong candidate could cause the city to lose good employees.
Council member Michael Rozek suggested having Alpers attend the council’s next meeting on Sept. 7. Council member Peter Higbee said he liked how Primex has handled searches in the past and would be on board with bringing them in to consult on hiring for the position.
Grenier said that the council would probably need to meet more than once a week over the next several weeks as they go through the process. He also added that in looking for a city manager the city needed to consider offering more money for the position. Grenier said that the council will not find a city manager for $80,000 to $90,000 and suggested a figure closer to $130,000. With that said, he noted that picking the wrong city manager is not a mistake the council can afford to make.
“We need to go into this process with our ears and eyes wide open and with an open mind,” Grenier said.
Grenier said that his goal would be to get the position filled several weeks before Dec. 3, so that the new city manager could get some time in on the job prior to Wheeler leaving the post.
In other business:
• The council voted unanimously to sell the old Woolworth building at 112 North Main Street and adjacent lots on Pleasant Street to David Scalley for $1. Originally the city had discussed a number of options for the building including possible demolition. Council member Mark Eastman said that Bob Chapman had been instrumental in locating a possible developer for the property who would be willing to renovate and use the structure for commercial purposes. Eastman said he really didn’t want to see the building torn down and was excited to have a developer who had an interest in the space. More details on the project will follow in future editions of The Berlin Sun.
