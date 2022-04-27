BERLIN — The Berlin City Council on Monday voted 5-1 to increase the sewer rate for 2022 billing by 2.5 percent or $ 0.22 from its current rate of $8.83.
During discussions, Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme said in the past, the calculations to determine the proposed sewer rate were done by the city’s public works director, but the city has been without someone in that position for more than a year.
Laflamme said since there was no public works director last year, former City Manager Jim Wheeler performed the calculations.
Laflamme said the city normally uses funds from the undesignated fund balance to fill in any gaps in the sewer funds necessary to cover the expenses, but she noted that the fund balance was actually much lower than the city anticipated. Laflamme said Wheeler had originally ballparked about $5 million in the undesignated fund balance, but the fund actually only has $2,542,183. This is due to several factors including a current-year deficit of $1,620,476, a $281,310 increase in net cap assets and current year cost replacements of $460,000, which brought the $4,903,969 figure down to the $2.5 million figure.
Laflamme had originally suggested that the council use $1,150,000 of the undesignated funds, which would have resulted in a 5.19 percent increase or a $0.45 increase. A zero percent increase would require the use of $1,240,000 of the fund balance.
Initially, Councilor Mark Eastman said due to the current economic conditions going on nationwide he felt that the city needed to keep the increase at zero percent in order to give ratepayers a break.
Councilor Robert Theberge agreed with his assessment.
Mayor Paul Grenier said he could approve the measure either with an increase or with no increase, but he said if the city goes with a zero percent increase it would just end up punishing city taxpayers next year with an even bigger increase due to the continued reduction in the undesignated fund balance. Specifically, Grenier pointed to increased costs of polymers and chemicals that are used for sewage-related work and noted that the costs have gone up by as much as 30 percent recently.
Eastman complained that the council was just now being presented with these figures and was expected to make a decision on it quickly and reiterated his desire for a zero percent increase. Eastman then made a motion to that effect which failed with two voting in favor of the proposal and four voting against.
Following the rejection of Eastman’s motion, Councilor Diana Berthiaume made a motion to approve a 2.5 percent increase instead of the Interim City Manager’s proposed 5.19 percent increase. Eastman complained that the council was now pulling numbers out of the air, but Theberge said he thought 2.5 percent was a good compromise position. Berthiaume’s motion passed 5-1, with Eastman voting against the measure.
Consultant selection
The council then discussed the hiring of a consultant for a Community Block Development Grant for North Woods Child Care Center. During the discussion, Berthiaume asked whether the property North Woods would be using would be a taxpaying property or whether they would be operating the property as a non-profit. Berthiaume said she has an issue taking tax-paying properties off the tax roles in favor of non-taxable uses.
“I don’t want one more property coming off the tax rolls,” Berthiaume said.
Grenier said his concern is the possibility that the city in applying for a CDBG grant would be acting as the conduit to setting up a quasi non-profit agency that would be in direct competition with people who are in the childcare business. He noted though that there is a critical shortage of daycare space in the community. He suggested having representatives from North Woods come in and present to the city their plans in more specific detail to which the other counselors agreed that would be the best course of action before moving forward with a grant proposal.
