Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier (right) presents an Extra Mile award to Berlin Youth Hockey. Accepting the award is Zac Cascadden, coach of the BYH Squirt “A” team, along with Berlin Youth Hockey coaches, volunteers and players. It was one of two Extra Mile awards for volunteer contributions to community presented Monday. See story, page 8. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
Michael Caron (left) accepts an Extra Mile Award from Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier at the city council meeting on Monday. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
BERLIN — One individual and one entity were recognized Monday night for the contributions in time and talent that they have made to benefit the lives of Berlin residents without expecting recognition.
Receiving a proclamation from Mayor Paul Grenier for going the Extra Mile, part of a national program to recognize those who act selflessly to better their communities were Michael Caron, who has served on several city boards, plus Berlin Youth Hockey, established over 60 years ago to teach lessons on and off the ice to youngsters.
Grenier at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting cited Nov. 1 as being “Extra Mile Day” and that there would be two awards presented at the council’s Nov. 21 meeting.
Caron, chairman of the Berlin Water Commission has also served on the Berlin Industrial Development Park Authority (BIDPA) and the Planning Board, as noted by Grenier.
Grenier said Caron goes the extra mile without ever expecting recognition.
“His commitment to (the) community is strong but he’s never one to seek the spotlight,” Mayor Paul Grenier said.
Part of Caron’s work involved earlier discussions with other people that eventually led to the North Country Growers greenhouse facility preparing to become a future employer in Berlin.
Caron works “quietly behind the scene” and can often be found at Chamber of Commerce events, said Grenier to the night’s attendees.
“My hat’s off to you, Mike,” Grenier said, as Caron sat quietly, a bit shyly, in the rear of the room, acknowledging the recognition.
Grenier, city councilors and employees plus an audience of youngsters and adults clapped for Caron. Those same youngsters and adults would be honored next, representing part of the 60-year history of Berlin Youth Hockey.
It was a group of fathers who in 1963-64, as Grenier recalled, wanted to create an all-star division in each of the 14 divisions of youth hockey at the time. The all-star division would be those of youth hockey players with exceptional abilities, he said.
Organizing the hockey players to develop as athletes and individuals would become “a generational contract” by the BYH founders to teach “responsibility, conduct and teamwork at a highly skilled sport,” the mayor said.
Now, six decades later, BYH continues to teach those lessons of sportsmanship, personal challenge and recreation to the city’s youth, boys and girls. For its dedication to youth and to honor the coaches and volunteers over the years that helped to propel the hockey program, Zac Cascadden, coach of the Squirt “A” team, accepted the proclamation, as kids and adults looked on.
As posted on the website extramileamerica.org: “Extra Mile Day celebrates the capacity we each have to create positive change in families, organizations, communities and ourselves when we ‘go the extra mile.’ It’s a day to clap for individuals and organizations who are “going the extra mile” in volunteerism and service to make the world a bit better for the rest of us.”
Grenier said after the meeting that Berlin has honored with a public proclamation those who selflessly serve others for about eight years.
“The purpose of this award is to recognize the all-important volunteers who spend countless hours doing the legwork to make a community special,” Grenier said. “Every community has complainers who a lot of the time suck the oxygen out of any room. I choose to recognize those who make Berlin special.”
