BERLIN — One individual and one entity were recognized Monday night for the contributions in time and talent that they have made to benefit the lives of Berlin residents without expecting recognition.

Receiving a proclamation from Mayor Paul Grenier for going the Extra Mile, part of a national program to recognize those who act selflessly to better their communities were Michael Caron, who has served on several city boards, plus Berlin Youth Hockey, established over 60 years ago to teach lessons on and off the ice to youngsters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.